FAI back Stephen Kenny and confirm investigation into 'videogate' is closed

The FAI have given their backing to manager Stephen Kenny in the wake of the 'Videogate' controversy as they say the matter is now "closed" and that they have "accepted the explanations provided".

An investigation, led by former FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens but with input from new CEO Jonathan Hill and FAI chairperson Roy Barrett, involved interviews with Stephen Kenny, members of his backroom team, other FAI staff and players from the senior international squad.

That arose when an FAI statement on Thursday said the association would examine the circumstances of messages shown to the squad before their clash with England at Wembley last week. That led one media outlet to report that Kenny was "on thin ice" over the controversy.

Owens held talks with Kenny, assistant Keith Andrews, coach Damien Duff as well as a number of senior players and other staff members, and on Sunday night the FAI issued a statement which tries to draw a line over the issue.

"Earlier this week issues regarding content shared with the senior Ireland men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium were brought to the attention of the FAI," an FAI statement said.

"Following this development, the FAI decided it was appropriate to look into the matter. Since then the FAI has had discussions with a number of staff members and players, including the team manager, Stephen Kenny. The Board has accepted the explanations provided and considers that the matter is now closed."

There was no mention in the statement if there would be further discussions with FAI staff members to explain how the controversy became public in the first place.

Kenny's next major engagement is the draw on December 7 for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but the Ireland boss may opt to speak publicly in the coming days to state his position on the controversy.

