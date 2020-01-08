Roy Barrett, the managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the board of the FAI.

Roy Barrett, the managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the board of the FAI.

FAI announce Roy Barrett as new chairperson, while Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce to join board

The troubled football body have confirmed the identity of three of the four independent members of their top table.

Barrett will be joined by Catherine Guy, the CEO of Sixt Leasing and a former managing partner of law firm ByrneWallace, and Liz Joyce, an experienced HR Director whose current role is with the Central Bank.

The appointments were ratified at an FAI board meeting, with the names recommended by a Nominations Committee that acted on the work of recruitment firm Amrop.

It's understood that the fourth independent director has been identified but has some issues to tie up over the coming weeks before they can join the 12-person committee.

Donal Conway will stand down as FAI president on January 25. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mr Barrett will take over as the chair of the board from Donal Conway who will stand down as President at an EGM on January 25.

He is a close associate of ex-Ireland striker Niall Quinn and was part of a group established earlier this year with a view to forming a solution to the League of Ireland's problems.

Mr Barrett's involvement in the FAI has opened up the possibility that Mr Quinn will have some role in the future - although not as CEO.

FAI board members are hopeful that Barrett's pedigree will be of major benefit when it comes to discussions with Government aimed at agreeing a rescue package.

Minister Shane Ross and a delegation from the Department of Sport are due to meet officials from UEFA next Tuesday in attempts to find a resolution to the Abbotstown body's dire predicament.

Sports Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Damien Eagers

The appointment the independent directors has been flagged by Mr Ross as an essential step in the process of improving relations.

FAI governance changes voted through in July decreed that four outsiders should sit on their main decision making body.

From this July, they also need four members of the board to be female and they are now three quarters of the way to that target with Guy and Joyce joining Ursula Scully who took an FAI seat as an underage football representative.

Mr Barrett said: "There is a serious job of work to be done to address the very significant failures which have beset the organisation in terms of its governance and its finances.

"The new Board will now deal with this task with urgency, working collaboratively with its stakeholders."

Online Editors