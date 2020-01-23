FAI announce Niall Quinn as interim deputy CEO with wide-ranging remit for Irish soccer

Former Ireland international Niall Quinn is the latest recruit to the new-look FAI as he has been hired as Interim Deputy CEO.

The path had been clear for Quinn to move into a FAI role when Roy Barrett and Gary Owens, who had been linked to Quinn's Visionary Group, were appointred to senior roles in the organisation.

Barrett is the Independent Chairman while Owens was earlier this week named as Interim CEO.

Now Quinn will also take office at FAI HQ assisting Owens.

"We are really pleased that someone of Niall's calibre is joining the team. Football is such an important game in this country at every level," said Owens.

"Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland – his energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland," Owens added in a statement issued today.

Shane Ross, Minister for Sport, has welcomed Quinn's appointment.

"It is great news for Irish football that Niall Quinn has been appointed as the FAI’s new interim Deputy CEO," he said.

"Niall has a long association with Irish football and over the past year he has demonstrated very clearly his strong desire to see a vibrant body emerge for the good the Irish game.

"His passion for fair play, his independence and his integrity are widely known and admired. His experience and skills will be invaluable as part of the management team to lead the reform that is so necessary within the FAI.

"I'm very pleased with this decision and I wish Niall all the best in this important role," Ross said.

A FAI statement confirmed: "Niall's role with the team will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives together with our player pathway programmes.

"Niall will also focus on helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media."

Online Editors