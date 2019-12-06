The FAI's liabilities stand at more than €55m, according to accounts released by the Association at a press briefing today.

FAI announce liabilities of more than €55m, while cost of John Delaney settlement was €462,000

And the FAI also revealed that the cost of their settlement with former CEO John Delaney was €462,000.

They also admitted that they had "additional liabilities which were identified in the revised financial statements as at December 31st 2017 which result in technical breaches of the company's banking convents."

Their 2016 accounts showed a profit of €2.34m, with an adjusted figure of €0.066.

The association's 2017 accounts showed a profit of €2.758m, with an adjusted figure is loss of €2.853m.

Online Editors