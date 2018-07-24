Fabri signs for Fulham

Fulham have completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Fabri from Turkish club Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has agreed a three-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the Premier League club holding an option for an additional 12 months.

“I’m delighted to be at an historic club like Fulham, the oldest club in London. I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be in the Premier League with Fulham,” Fabri told the club’s website.

“Everything is very positive for me and I want to take the opportunity to make the most of this goal of being in the Premier League.”

Fabri began his career with Deportivo La Coruna and also had spells with fellow Spanish sides Real Valladolid, Recreativo de Huelva, and Real Betis.

He is well known to Fulham’s goalkeeping coach, Jose Sambade Carreira, having worked with him at Deportivo.

He moved to Turkey in 2016, playing Champions League and Europa League football for Besiktas, and was also voted the best goalkeeper in the Super Lig for the last two years.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “He is a tremendous player that we’ve targeted for some time.

“His scouting profile and his data profile are both strong, and he has exceptional career credentials including Champions League experience, plus he has worked well with our First Team Goalkeeping Coach Jose Sambade Carreira in the past, so we expect his addition will make us a more complete and competitive football club.”

Fabri becomes Fulham’s third new signing since their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship following the arrivals of Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri from Nice.

Press Association