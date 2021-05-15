Fabio Silva modelling parts of his game on Harry Kane ahead of Spurs meeting

Wolves striker Fabio Silva has revealed his admiration for Harry Kane and admits he tries to emulate the England captain.

The striker bases his workrate around Kane’s as he tries to make an impact in the Premier League.

Silva has scored four league goals for Wolves in his debut season after joining from Porto in a club record deal worth £35million, with the club paying an initial £8million.

Three Lions skipper Kane has scored 21 times in the race for the Golden Boot this season and has 164 top-flight strikes but, ahead of Wolves’ trip to Tottenham on Sunday, Silva insisted Spurs’ star man is about more than goals.

He told the PA news agency: “At the moment the striker I look at most is Harry Kane. When I played at Porto the guy I watched more was (Sergio) Aguero but now at this moment the guy I watch is Kane.

“I feel the same (as him). Sometimes I don’t score but I feel I do things right to help the team.

“Sometimes Kane doesn’t score but I look at the game and he has helped the team. He does things right, defensively, offensively, stretches the defence.

“I look more at Harry Kane, if I don’t score, to help the team although the guy I see who has more similarities with me is (Edinson) Cavani. I love his movement, the way he stretches the defence is the best.

“To help the team without goals I like Kane but in aspects similar to me, movement and stretching the defence, I like Cavani.”

Wolves sit 12th heading into the final three games after an inconsistent season which has been hampered by injuries.

They lost Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull in November which has given Silva more playing time and the 18-year-old wants to finish the campaign strongly rather than looking at next season.

“You have to focus now on these three games, that’s more important,” he said.

“Next season you don’t know if the players will stay, if some will go, so you have to focus now on what you can do in these three games.

“We have the possibility to do good things in these three games. That’s most important.

“Next season we have to wait and see what players we have. Every year you will see Wolves do a good job.

“I know this season we go up and down but it’s normal, you have good and bad moments.

“What’s more important is the spirit of the team, this team has an amazing spirit. You have to focus on this and next season you will see.”

