FA launches investigation into alleged Jay Rodriguez comment

The Football Association is to investigate a remark allegedly made by West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez to Brighton defender Gaetan Bong during yesterday's game at the Hawthorns, the governing body has announced.

Bong alerted the officials midway through the Baggies' 2-0 win shortly after clashing with Rodriguez, and Seagulls boss Chris Hughton confirmed afterwards that a complaint had been made to referee Martin Atkinson.

The FA said in a statement: " The FA can confirm that referee Martin Atkinson was made aware of an allegation during the West Bromwich Albion versus Brighton & Hove Albion game at The Hawthorns yesterday and has subsequently reported this to The FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter." The nature of the comment allegedly made by Rodriguez to Bong has not been disclosed, but it clearly incensed the Brighton player.

Bong wrote on his official Twitter feed: "Some words should not be said on a football field and specially not by players Rodriguez words are unforgivable for the man I am!!" The FA gave no time-scale for the investigation, which a spokesman confirmed the governing body had launched upon receipt of referee Martin Atkinson's report.

Neither manager would comment on the nature of Rodriguez's alleged comment after the match on Saturday. Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: ''Gaetan Bong has reported Jay Rodriguez for something that has been said to him. It's been handled in the correct manner by the referee.

''I am aware of the allegations. All I can say is it was dealt with in the correct manner and the nature of the allegations the FA will deal with.'' According to Baggies boss Alan Pardew, Rodriguez denies the claims made against him.

Pardew said on Saturday: ''I can only say on my behalf, because I haven't seen the incident, knowing Jay Rodriguez I find it very difficult to understand if I'm honest.

"Jay Rodriguez claims that the allegation, whatever the allegation is, is untrue.''

Press Association