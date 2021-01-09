FA Cup round-up: Non-League Chorley create more Cup magic as Sheffield United secure elusive victory

Non-league Chorley booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time with a 2-0 win over a youthful Derby side on a freezing afternoon at Victory Park.

The National League North outfit added the coronavirus-hit Sky Bet Championship club to their list of giant-killings, having knocked out 2013 winners Wigan in the first round before beating Peterborough.

Connor Hall headed the hosts in front in the 10th minute, which left Derby – with an average age of just 19 – facing an uphill battle, before Mike Calveley made sure of a place in Monday night’s draw with a close-range finish in the 84th minute.

League One Doncaster knocked out Blackburn after Taylor Richards’ goal just before half-time gave them a 1-0 win at Ewood Park.

Non-league Boreham Wood are out after losing 2-0 at home to Millwall.

Kenneth Zohore put the Lions ahead against the National League side in the 31st minute, with Shaun Hutchinson heading in a second from a corner with 16 minutes left.

Everton needed extra-time to beat Rotherham 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees – showing eight changes – took an early lead through Cenk Tosun in the ninth minute, but the Championship strugglers forced extra time after Matthew Olosunde had equalised just before the hour.

Substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure got what proved to be the winner for the Premier League club three minutes into the first period of extra time.

Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich saw off Coventry 2-0 at Carrow Road, with both early goals coming in the space of 90 seconds.

Kenny McLean put the Canaries in front in the sixth minute, with Jordan Hugill glancing in another swiftly afterwards.

Luton beat Championship play-off chasers Reading 1-0 at Kenilworth Road with a goal from George Moncur after 30 minutes.

Lyle Taylor’s early volley proved enough to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over Cardiff.

Premier League strugglers Sheffield United got their first win in nearly six months after battling to a 3-2 victory at Bristol Rovers.

The Blades, bottom of the table with just two points, took the lead in the sixth minute when Lys Mousset’s header hit the bar and bounced in off Rovers keeper Joe Day for an own goal.

Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour headed in an equaliser from a 21st-minute free-kick.

Oliver Burke broke clear to put the Premier League side back in front in the 59th minute, but Max Ehmer levelled things up again from a corner just three minutes later.

Jayden Bogle, though, quickly put the Blades back in front after a slick passing move in the 63rd minute which proved enough for a belated, much-needed victory.

Championship promotion-chasers Bournemouth saw off Oldham 4-1 in a tie which had been switched to the Vitality Stadium because of the freezing conditions in Lancashire.

David Brooks (43) gave the Cherries the lead, but Dylan Bahamboula equalised from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Rodrigo Riquelme (49) made it 2-1 and Joshua King (74) headed in a third, before slotting in a fourth with four minutes left.

Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Exeter.

Adam Reach fired the Owls ahead after a free-kick in the 27th minute, with Callum Paterson adding a second in the final minute.

Swansea won 2-0 at Stevenage.

Wayne Routledge headed the Championship promotion hopefuls in front in the seventh minute, with a header from Viktor Gyokeres wrapping things up five minutes into the second half.

Stevenage saw a late penalty from Luke Norris saved.

Premier League side Leicester ran out 4-0 winners at Stoke.

Left-back James Justin broke the deadlock with a fine finish in the 34th minute, and winger Marc Albrighton added a second just before the hour.

Ayoze Perez (79) and Harvey Barnes (81) completed the scoring with two quick late goals.

Championship strugglers Wycombe beat Preston 4-1 at Adams Park.

Fred Onyedinma headed the home side in front after four minutes, with Joe Jacobson adding a second from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Josh Knight knocked in a third from close range in the 25th minute.

Emil Riis Jakobsen reduced the deficit with a penalty in the 43rd minute, with Wycombe substitute Alex Samuel (82) adding a late fourth.

