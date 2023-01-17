FA Cup round-up: Luton, Birmingham, Bristol and West Brom book places in fourth round

Elijah Adebayo of Luton Town celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup third round replay win over Wigan Athletic

Elijah Adebayo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Luton Town advanced to round four of the Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 victory at Wigan Athletic.

Extra-time was on the cards after Cauley Woodrow quickly cancelled out Thelo Aasgaard's second-half opener but Adebayo pounced from close range at the death.

Birmingham City produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One's bottom club.

A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.

West Bromwich Albion ruthlessly exposed the 70-place gap between themselves and National League Chesterfield as they won their FA Cup third-round replay 4-0 at The Hawthorns.

John Swift scored the first goal then had a hand in the next two from Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore before substitute Jovan Malcolm headed the fourth.

Carlos Corberan's in-form side made it 10 wins in 12 games in all competitions.

West Brom will face Bristol City in the next round after the Robins enjoyed a 2-1 extra-time win at Swansea.

Sam Bell scored a superb winner nine minutes from the end of extra time to carry Bristol to victory.

The teams shared a 1-1 draw in their first encounter and could not be split over another 90 minutes as Mark Sykes' opener for the Robins was cancelled out by Swans substitute Ollie Cooper.

But Bell cut in from the left in extra time and fired past Andy Fisher in the Swansea goal to settle the replay and reward his club with a home tie against West Brom in an all-Sky Bet Championship clash.