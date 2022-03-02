FA Cup round-up: Lukaku hits the winner as Chelsea fight back against Luton

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Luton. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Chelsea capped another seismic day in the Stamford Bridge club’s history by narrowly avoiding an FA Cup shock, edging past Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

Romelu Lukaku tapped home Timo Werner’s cross late on to thwart the Hatters’ dreams of a first quarter-final since 1994, on the day when Roman Abramovich signalled the impending end of his Blues reign.

Werner scored and made both Chelsea’s other goals on a solid night for the Germany forward, with Saul Niguez also clipping home.

But any notions of a nice and easy night were scotched as soon as the unchallenged Reece Burke thumped in a second-minute header for the second-tier hosts.

Harry Cornick’s collected finish put Luton 2-1 up at half-time and dreaming of a major upset over last season’s beaten FA Cup finalists.

But Chelsea’s extra power and nous eventually applied enough of a squeeze to subdue the Hatters.

And so Chelsea step into the sixth round, with eyes still firmly on another final having lost Sunday’s Carabao Cup showpiece to Liverpool on penalties.

As kick-off fast approached at Luton, Abramovich confirmed he will sell Chelsea after almost 20 years as owner.

Any uncertainty off the field most definitely permeated on to the pitch, as the Blues laboured under nine changes from Sunday and a new system to accommodate those fresh legs.

The makeshift Chelsea team looked distracted and disjointed from the off.

And Luton made them pay almost immediately.

Defender Burke headed home under little pressure from a corner where Chelsea’s marking left plenty to be desired.

The Blues were facing an uphill struggle, with a venomous home crowd ready to twist the knife at every opportunity as a group of unfamiliar visiting players grappled with the set-up.

Luton goalkeeper Jed Steer suffered a nasty-looking knee injury next, falling awkwardly on the turf under no contact from anyone else.

The Aston Villa loanee was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment, bringing youngster Harry Isted into the fray.

Saul clipped Chelsea level with the Blues’ first tangible attack, cantering on to strike home after Mason Mount had set Werner off and running.

The Spain midfielder then had a fine chance to put Chelsea into the lead, but this time could not beat the advancing Isted who tapped around the post.

Saul’s equaliser should have seen Chelsea settle, but just when the visitors expected to take control Luton struck again.

Cornick raced clear of the Chelsea cover and coolly slotted past Kepa, who delayed coming off his line just enough to hand the Luton striker the angle for the finish.

Luton continued to press but were eventually undone as Chelsea emptied their talented bench.

Christian Pulisic and Reece James offered impetus and initiative, and Werner profited first when slotting past the onrushing Isted.

Werner then turned provider again, cutting in off the right before drilling a low ball across the face of goal, allowing Lukaku to prod home and settle the tie.

Southampton 3 West Ham 1

Romain Perraud’s stunning first-half rocket lit up St Mary’s as Southampton marched into the FA Cup quarter-finals by dispatching Premier League rivals West Ham 3-1.

French full-back Perraud stylishly set Saints on course for victory with his first goal for the club, lashing home a swerving strike from more than 25 yards.

Michail Antonio briefly levelled for the Hammers but James Ward-Prowse’s penalty – awarded following VAR intervention – and a late Armando Broja goal sent the hosts through.

Ward-Prowse coolly converted from 12 yards with just over 20 minutes remaining after Craig Dawson was adjudged to have brought down substitute Broja as he bore down on goal.

David Moyes’ high-flying Hammers had little answer to falling behind for the second time and now have the remainder of the campaign to focus on chasing Europa League glory and Champions League qualification.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl sprung a major surprise by making nine changes for the tie.

But the Austrian’s decisions were vindicated as the south-coast club – semi-finalists in 2018 and 2021 – impressively progressed to the last eight of the competition for the third time in five seasons.

Hasenhuttl admitted ahead of the game that he has been struggling to focus on his job since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, referring to football as “ridiculous” in comparison.

Players from both clubs have been directly affected, with West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko given time off due to the crisis in his homeland and the sister of injured Saints defender Lyanco among those forced to flee the conflict.

Yellow and blue lights – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – illuminated the stadium ahead of kick-off, accompanied by applause from around the ground.

Despite his in-form side sitting comfortably in mid-table, Hasenhuttl significantly rotated his squad, prompting some home fans to originally feel a little underwhelmed.

Only captain Ward-Prowse and right-back Kyle Walker-Peters were retained from Friday’s win over Norwich, while Hammers boss Moyes opted for just two alterations, bringing in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and defender Issa Diop.

Saints’ makeshift line-up acquitted themselves well during a relatively even first half in which the away team were initially more dangerous.

Forward Jarrod Bowen was a regular menace but West Ham – backed by 4,800 travelling fans – lacked a clinical edge, epitomised by the unmarked Tomas Soucek scuffing wide early on.

And they were stunned by a long-range thunderbolt just after the half-hour mark.

Former Brest player Perraud collected a cross-field pass from fellow full-back Walker-Peters before stepping forward to unleash a dipping, left-footed drive which flew beyond diving compatriot Areola and into the right corner.

The eye-catching goal was Saints’ first attempt on target and they would surely have doubled their lead before the break had Adam Armstrong supplied better service to the unmarked Will Smallbone.

Seeking to strengthen his side’s grip on the game, Hasenhuttl brought on energetic midfielder Stuart Armstrong and top scorer Broja for the second period.

West Ham’s fluency was further disrupted by bloodied midfielder Soucek being forced off by a head injury after being caught by the arm of Ibrahima Diallo.

But they levelled with half an hour to go.

Home goalkeeper Willy Caballero made a mess of an inswinging Bowen corner and Diop helped the ball across goal for one-time Saints loanee Antonio – who was sent off in the league game here in September – to poke in from just a couple of yards.

Moyes responded to the leveller with a clinched fist.

Yet parity did not last long. Jack Stephens’ hopeful punt forward sent Broja racing towards Areola’s goal but, as he went to pull the trigger, he was upended by Dawson.

Match official Marriner originally played on before pointing to the spot having watched a replay on the advice of VAR Simon Hooper.

England international Ward-Prowse subsequently whipped his seventh goal of the season down the middle, with the celebrations marred by five fans running on the pitch.

Dawson almost atoned for his earlier error but his late header was repelled by Caballero as West Ham tried to force extra-time.

Southampton were given an additional seven minutes to survive and, with that period almost up, Chelsea loanee Broja burst into the box and beat Kurt Zouma before rolling home to put the result beyond doubt.