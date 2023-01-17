FA Cup replay: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Wolves v Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday October 1, 2022.

Wolves face Liverpool for the second time in 10 days in tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay. Strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah had the Reds in front at Anfield after Goncalo Guedes’ opener, but Hwang Hee-chan’s strike forced a replay. Here is all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm tonight at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Where can I watch the game?

The clash is live on BBC1 with coverage starting at 7.30pm, while coverage on Premier Sports 1 will begin at 7.40pm.

What's the team news?

After a crucial 1-0 win over West Ham last Saturday, Wolves striker Diego Costa is in line to return to the starting 11 having missed their previous three games with a knock. Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho all remain sidelined.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to make some changes for tonight’s game, which comes three days after their 3-0 league defeat to Brighton. They are also looking to retain the trophy for the first time in their history.

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Arthur Melo all miss out, while the game may come too soon for forward Darwin Nunez. James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both fit and in contention to start.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The side's 2-2 draw earlier this month was their 111th meeting in total. Liverpool have won 57 times, while Wolves have 36 wins to their name.

They first met in 1894 when Wolves ran out 3-1 winners in Division One, while their first FA Cup clash came two years later.

More recently, Klopp’s side have won 11 of their last 14 meetings. The Reds had won seven on the bounce before the third-round draw 10 days ago.

Wolves' last win over Liverpool came in January 2019, as strikes from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves secured an FA Cup fourth-round place.

What are the match odds?

Liverpool are favourites at 11/10 with Wolves at 12/5 and the draw 23/10.

What do the managers have to say?

Jurgen Klopp on his Liverpool future, with the club currently ninth in the league after eight wins from 18.

“I will be here for as long as I am wanted. If no one tells me to go, I will not go. So that means maybe there is a point where we have to change other stuff. We will see, but that is something for the future, like summer. Not now. I have space and time to think about it, we have to play better football now."

Julen Lopetegui on facing “one of the best teams in the world”.

“I think Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world. The qualities of their players, the quality of their coach, their history. They are going to come here looking to play a big match and we have to be ready to overcome them. The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them and us too. We have to fight to be able to overcome a fantastic team.”