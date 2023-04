Manchester United players celebrate after winning the FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Brighton at Wembley Stadium — © REUTERS

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will kick off at 3pm at Wembley, the English Football Association has confirmed.

The police had requested an earlier kick-off time from its recent slot as a late afternoon clash to ease pressure on the transport system.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the match will start at 3pm.