Manchester United have been drawn at home to the winners of tonight's FA Cup fourth round tie between Derby County and West Ham in the fifth round of the competition.

It is the ninth time in succession United have received home draws for a FA Cup tie.

Wrexham will face Premier League opposition if they can overcome Sheffield United in their replay, with a home clash against Tottenham awaiting the winner.

John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola's men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year's FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday.

Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday, while Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.

In the other games, Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton and Grimsby, while Ipswich or Burnley will host Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood.

The fifth round will be played during the week commencing February 27.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Southampton v Luton/Grimsby

Leicester v Blackburn/Birmingham

Stoke City v Brighton

Wrexham/Sheffield Utd v Tottenham

Fulham/Sunderland v Leeds Utd

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester Utd v Derby/West Ham

Ipswich/Burnley v Sheffield Wed/Fleetwood

Ties to played on weekend of February 27