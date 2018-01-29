Sport Soccer

Tuesday 30 January 2018

FA Cup fifth round draw keeps the big guns apart as repeat of the 2013 final is set-up

The FA Cup fifth round draw is kind to the big-hitters
League One leaders Wigan will hope history can repeat itself after landing an FA Cup rematch with Manchester City in the fifth round draw.

The DW Stadium clash will stir memories of the 2013 final when Wigan - then sliding out of the Premier League - snatched a stunning late winner through a Ben Watson header.

In the pick of the other ties, new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal will face a quick return to his former club Sheffield Wednesday provided the Swans beat League Two Notts County in a replay.

Manchester United will travel to either Huddersfield or Birmingham, who battled out a 1-1 draw at the weekend and face a replay at St Andrew's.

Chelsea face Hull at Stamford Bridge while Millwall could face Tottenham in a repeat of last season's quarter-final provided they win replays over Rochdale and Newport respectively.

West Brom and Southampton meet in an all-Premier League clash, Sheffield United travel to Leicester, while Brighton face 1987 winners Coventry.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

