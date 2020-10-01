Explainer: What happens next for Dundalk after historic victory at the Aviva

Dundalk's Daniel Cleary of Dundalk celebrates scoring his side's second goal against KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have made history by becoming the first Irish club to reach the group stages of the Europa League twice. Here's a Q&A of what's in store for the Lilywhites in the coming months.

So Dundalk are through to the Europa League group stages, what's it worth to the club?

Dundalk will get at least €2.9m, just for being in the group stages.

What else?



A win in just one of the six matches in the group phase is worth €570,000, a draw gets them €190,000.

What if they get through to the knockout round?

That's another €500,000 coming their way.

Realistically, how much can they make?

Last time they reached the group stages, they had one win and one draw in their six games. Repeat that effort and they'll net €3.6m from the venture between now and the end of the year, significant income for a club which lost €681,467 last year.

When is the draw?

Tomorrow at noon.

Who can they get?

Dundalk will be in Pot 4, so they could get some really big names, Champions League regulars who are reluctantly slumming it in the Europa League. One possible group is Arsenal, Celtic and AC Milan. or Roma, PSV Eindhoven and Real Sociedad. Softest draw possible would be Braga, Ludogorets and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Can fans go to the games?

All matches will be behind closed doors.

Can they play at Oriel Park?

No chance, they'll have to nominate Aviva Stadium for home games. With rugby and soccer international matches in the Aviva in the autumn, it will be busy.

What happens to their domestic season?

Chaos. UEFA have already assigned the match days for the group stages, with four that fall within the calendar of the current LOI season (October 22nd and 29th, November 5th and 26th).

Dundalk are due to play league games on October 24th (Waterford away) and October 30th (Sligo at home). October 30th is the final day of the Premier League season but Dundalk can't play in Europe on a Thursday in the league on a Friday, but all matches in the last round of games in the league have to be played at the same time, so that entire round of games would have to be moved, possibly to Sunday November 1st.

The FAI Cup then is a problem, if Dundalk beat Bohemians in the quarter-final on November 15th.

Online Editors