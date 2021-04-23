| 12.4°C Dublin

Explainer: What does loss of Euro 2020 games mean for Irish football?

The Aviva Stadium will not be hosting European Championship matches. Photo: Sportsfile

The Aviva Stadium will not be hosting European Championship matches. Photo: Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

As expected, Ireland lost its status as a European Championship co-host, with the three group-stage games scheduled for Dublin moved to St Petersburg and the round-of-16 tie relocated to Wembley.

The group fixtures were effectively a round-robin series featuring Poland, Sweden and Slovakia, while the knockout match was potentially a meeting of England v Germany.

