Explainer: Ireland, the 2030 World Cup, the rival bids, and previous failed attempts to host a major finals

There’s little new in discussions of a UK-Irish bid for the centenary finals

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill during a Republic of Ireland training session at Wembley Stadium in London last November. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill during a Republic of Ireland training session at Wembley Stadium in London last November. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Out of nowhere, Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin have suddenly become the faces of the long-standing idea that Ireland might join with the four UK nations to host the 2030 World Cup.

There’s a whiff of the need for a good news distraction about the way in which the concept has suddenly become a major talking point and captured the imagination of people who may not be aware the wheels were set in motion well before either man became leader of their respective countries.

It’s worth noting that when John Delaney made his high-profile sidestep from FAI CEO to Executive Vice President, one of the tasks on his brief was the 2030 venture.

