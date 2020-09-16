| 14.1°C Dublin

Explainer: AC Milan in 2020 - Son of Maldini, €132m worth of talent and a post-Covid goal rush

AC Milan's Daniel Maldini. Photo: Getty Images Expand

AC Milan's Daniel Maldini. Photo: Getty Images

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Why are Milan ‘only’ in the Europa League?

Only one club (Real Madrid) have won the European Cup/Champions League more often than AC Milan, so it may seem odd that they are slumming it in the Europa League now, but that’s a fair reflection of their status and their fall from grace, on and off the field.

Milan haven’t been in the Champions League since 2013/’14, when they outclassed Celtic in the group stages, but were themselves well beaten by Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages and they weren’t even in European competition last season, serving a one-year UEFA ban for breach of Financial Fair Play rules, a ban which has only now expired.

