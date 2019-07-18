Ex-Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge banned for six weeks for breach of betting rules

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been handed a six-week suspension from football and a £75,000 fine for breaching betting regulations, the English Football Association has announced.

An independent regulatory commission found that Sturridge, capped 26 times by England, had instructed his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

Nine of the 11 charges against the striker were dismissed but the FA is appealing against the decision as well as the sanctions handed down to Sturridge, who is free to resume his career on July 31 as four weeks of his ban are suspended.

A statement from the FA said: "The regulatory commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla FC.

"In issuing that instruction, the regulatory commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a six-week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from 17 July 2019.

"Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until 31 August 2020, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by 31 July 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8.

"In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge.

"The FA respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission's findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed."

