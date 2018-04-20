Exeter ‘disappointed for football’ after tribunal over Ethan Ampadu compensation

Exeter have said they are “disappointed for football” after a tribunal ordered Chelsea to pay them up to £2.5million for Ethan Ampadu.

Wales midfielder Ampadu moved to Stamford Bridge last summer having come through the League Two club’s youth academy.

The potential compensation fee, set by Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) on Wednesday, would be a club record for the Grecians. But Exeter chairman Julian Tagg believes the verdict sends out the wrong message to clubs looking to produce home-grown talent.

“Whilst the club recognise that the compensation fee is not a transfer fee but instead to reward the club for its investment in the training and development of a proven outstanding player, and that the tribunal has awarded Exeter significant contingent sums, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement,” Tagg told the club’s official website. “We are disappointed for our fans, our academy, which works so hard on producing talented young players like Ethan and for our management and coaching team who bring these players into the first team and beyond as part of supporting the work of the FA in its objective to produce international players of the highest quality which we believe we have done.

“However, above all, we are disappointed for football as we feel this decision sends the wrong message in terms of financial reward for those owners, chairmen, managers and coaches up and down the country who are also working as hard as us to improve their clubs by producing talented home-grown players for both club and country.” Ampadu has made seven appearances for Chelsea this season, including one in the Premier League.

The 17-year-old has also played twice for Wales, making his international debut against France on November 10 and then playing again four days later against Panama. He became Exeter’s youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged 15 years, 10 months and 26 days in August 2016 and made 13 appearances for the Devon club.

According to the PFCC ruling, Exeter will receive a guaranteed sum of £1.3million, with a further £1.25million due based on appearances.

The Grecians, managed by Paul Tisdale, will also receive a 20 per cent sell on fee should the player leave Stamford Bridge.

Tagg added: “At this stage, we have no written justification for the decision taken by the Professional Football Compensation Committee. “We have been told that this will come within the next couple of weeks and once we receive this we will be communicating that to our supporters.”

Press Association