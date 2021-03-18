Exciting West Ham ace Odubeko among 14 uncapped players in Ireland U21 squad

Mipo Odubeko, pictured during an Ireland U17 friendly against Finland at Tallaght Stadium back in March 2019. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland U-21 coach Jim Crawford will cast his eye over the next generation of Irish talent after naming 14 uncapped players in his squad for a friendly away to Wales next week, including the exciting West Ham prospect Mipo Odubeko.

Scunthorpe United midfielder Mason O'Malley, who has made 21 appearances for the League Two side this season, comes into the Irish set-up for the first time at any level but a batch of players step up from youth level.

German-based pair Dan Rose (Schalke) and Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach) hope for their first U-21 caps. There's also a call-up for Odubeko, who has made two appearances for David Moyes' West Ham side this season.

Three home-based players make the cut, the Bohemians duo of Andy Lyons and Dawson Devoy as well as Bray Wanderers keeper Brian Maher, an issue for Bohs in particular as they are due to play Longford Town in their first home game of the season 24 hours after the Wales friendly and they may seek a postponement.

"This is an exciting group and myself and the coaching staff are really looking forward to working with them," manager Crawford said.

“It’s an opportunity for those coming into the Under-21s for the first time to see what it means to compete at this level and the standards that are required.

"I’ve no doubt the players who have already been in with us will welcome the new faces. Many would have played together for Ireland at younger age groups and this helps their transition to Under-21s international football."

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray W), Dan Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich T), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle U), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich C), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere R), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe U), Lewis Richards (Wolves).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham U), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louis Watson (Derby C).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee), Will Ferry (Southampton), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Carlisle United), Ademipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Walsall).

