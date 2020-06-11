Ex-Irish internationals Murphy and Green on the move

Joe Murphy is on the look-out for a new club after being released by Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Getty Images

Former Ireland internationals Joe Murphy and Paul Green are on the move after they were released by their clubs.

Shrewsbury Town have told four players, including veteran keeper Murphy, that they will not be retained for next term after League One clubs earlier this week agreed to finish their season.

"I’d like thank all the players for their professionalism and hard work this season," said Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts.

"This was instrumental in the success of this campaign and we wish them all the best in their future ventures. They will always be part of the Salopian family."

Murphy (38) made 12 appearances for Shrewsbury in the campaign which has just been concluded, his 21st season in season football after he made his debut for Tranmere Rovers as a 17-year-old in 1999.

Crewe will be playing in League One next season following promotion from the fourth tier but ex-international Green will play no part as he's also been let go. The 37-year-old, who featured for Ireland at the Euro 2012 finals, scored four times in 33 appearances for Crewe last term.

Earlier this week, Dublin-born goalkeeper Danny Rogers confirmed he was leaving Aberdeen after a nine-year stint at Pittodrie. Rogers, who was called into the Ireland squad by Martin O'Neill in 2016, made four appearances for the Dons while having six spells out on loan.

