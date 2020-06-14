Ex-Ireland international Curtis Fleming takes up first managerial post with Punjab FC

Former Ireland International Curtis Fleming has taken charge of Punjab FC

Former Ireland international Curtis Fleming will have his first managerial post in the coming season in Indian as he's landed the job of head coach with Punjab FC.

The Dubliner has held coaching roles with Bolton, QPR, Hartlepool, Livingston, Crystal Palace (including a brief stint as caretaker manager), Hartlepool United and MIddlesbrough, including a two-game stint as caretaker manager of Palace in 2012.

He has been working in India as a coach with Punjab since September 2019 but the club, who play in India's second tier, have now appointed him as first team manager for the 2020/21 season.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out to the Punjab and the season ahead with @RGPunjabFC," Fleming said on twitter.

The 51-year-old was capped 10 times at senior level by Mick McCarthy.

Online Editors