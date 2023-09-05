Ex-Celtic player, 29, sacked by Larne for ‘pro-IRA T-shirt’ told to retire by former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro

John Herron was sacked by Larne after he was pictured wearing a T-shirt which appeared to show a pro-IRA slogan

Controversial ex-Irish League ace John Herron has been advised to hang up his boots — at the age of 29.

The former Celtic midfielder, who was sacked by Larne last year after being pictured wearing a T-shirt which appeared to show a pro-IRA slogan, will make a final call on his career in the coming weeks before he has surgery on his right knee for a fourth time.

Herron sought the advice of former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro in Gibraltar and she believes it would be wise to call time on a career which saw the Glaswegian play for teams in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Australia and Gibraltar.

“I’ve had three operations already on my knee and the recovery is always hard after any surgery,” said the ex-Glentoran man, who joined Manchester 62 during the summer.

“It’s hard to talk about at the moment because football is all I’ve known my entire life. But life is more important than football. If this is going to be best for me and my life, I’ll make the decision to step away.

“I think the decision will be made before I have the surgery. I saw specialist Eva Carneiro in Gibraltar and she advised me to have the operation and step away. She doesn’t think it will help me in the long-run and believes the problem would come back sooner rather than later. And another specialist has said the same.

“I questioned whether I could even get the operation but the advice is it would give me a better quality of life with my knee for the next 15 years. As hard as it is to say it, it’s maybe time to put my life before football.”

Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro has advised John Herron to retire

Herron left Northern Ireland’s top flight for Australia after being sacked by Larne but was due to sign for Cliftonville in the summer before a last-minute change of heart due to the 10-game Irish FA ban hanging over his head following the T-shirt incident, which he has since apologised for.

“I left Australia with the mindset of playing for Cliftonville, but since I’ve gone to Gibraltar, I’ve enjoyed it, so the knee issue is a bit of a nightmare.

“I thought I’d have another four or five years, but maybe my knee is telling me otherwise. I don’t think a lot of people know but I’ve played the last three or four years with no meniscus in my knee, so I’d basically played with half a knee.

“I was able to manage it quite well and had a great physio in Mick O’Boyle at Larne who helped me a lot with it. Now it’s getting to the point that it’s maybe caught up with me a bit and my bones are giving in a bit.

“I want to have a family and I want to be able to go and do things I want to do in the future.

“As much as I love football, and I’ve enjoyed my career, it is a possibility I could have to finish. I’m going to see another specialist back home in Glasgow and I’ll take it from there.”