Everton v Manchester United - story of the match

Brilliant second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard saw Manchester United get back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Everton.

After a dull first half at Goodison Park, Jose Mourinho's side upped the tempo after the break and were rewarded as Martial struck from distance just before the hour.

Everton tried to respond but Lingard ended their hopes as he doubled United's lead, and lifted them back to second in the Premier League, with a superb individual effort. Tweet of the match

"Cracking goal. As it's now a thing, it's worth pointing out that Martial has scored more goals in this calendar year than Messi, Ronaldo, Kane and Neymar combined." - Former England striker Gary Lineker makes a new year joke after Martial's opener. Star man - Paul Pogba

Pogba and Juan Mata took charge of the game in the second half, driving the pedestrian United forward at every opportunity. Mata's trickery and vision troubled Everton while Pogba's passing and forceful runs constantly pushed them back. Both also went close to scoring but Pogba probably just shaded it as to who was the most influential. Moment of the match

The first half was dreary but United woke up after the restart. Mata twice went close with spectacular efforts and Martial changed the complexion of the game with a fine finish but Lingard's goal was the most eye-catching moment. His strike was a brilliant solo effort from the edge of the area after a penetrative run. In the crowd

Wayne Rooney had a disappointing afternoon as he came up against his former club. He is clearly still remembered with some fondness by United fans - and rightly so - given he is their record goalscorer as they chanted his name early in the game. They soon made clear he is no longer their favourite, however, with the next chant implying he is overweight.

Ratings

Everton: Jordan Pickford 5, Mason Holgate 6, Michael Keane 6, Ashley Williams 6, Cuco Martina 6, Tom Davies 5, Morgan Schneiderlin 5, Nikola Vlasic 6, Wayne Rooney 6, Yannick Bolasie 6, Oumar Niasse 5. Subs: Aaron Lennon (for Bolasie, 62) 5, James McCarthy (for Rooney, 62) 6, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (for Niasse, 81) 5. Manchester United: David de Gea 5, Victor Lindelof 5, Phil Jones 6, Marcos Rojo 6, Luke Shaw 6, Paul Pogba 7, Nemanja Matic 6, Jesse Lingard 6, Juan Mata 7, Ander Herrera 5, Anthony Martial 6. Subs: Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 77) 5, Daley Blind (for Lingard, 87) 5, Axel Tuanzebe (for Mata, 90) 5. Who's up next?

Liverpool v Everton (FA Cup, January 5)

Manchester United v Derby (FA Cup, January 5)

Press Association