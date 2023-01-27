Everton set to appoint former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as new manager

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has emerged as the favourite to replace Frank Lampard at Everton.

The relegation-threatened Premier League club’s preferred option of ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa flew into London for talks on Thursday but reports suggest he has turned down the opportunity, having previously expressed concern about the suitability of the squad for his methods.

Dyche, sacked by the Clarets last April before the club failed to stay in the Premier League, was always on a shortlist drawn up by Everton after Lampard was sacked on Monday and it is understood he now looks to be appointed within the next 24 hours.

On the field wantaway winger Anthony Gordon, absent from training for the last three days as he tries to push through a move to Newcastle, arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Friday.