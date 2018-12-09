Everton players love working with Silva, says Toffees star Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson has credited Marco Silva with bringing a feel-good factor to Everton .

Gylfi Sigurdsson has credited Marco Silva with bringing a feel-good factor to Everton.

Toffees manager Silva has guided the club to seventh in the Premier League table since his summer appointment.

The Portuguese welcomes former side Watford to Goodison Park on Monday evening.

Iceland international Sigurdsson feels Everton are going in the right direction under their new coach.

“I think if you ask any of the players, they are enjoying working with the new manager,” the 29-year-old told the club website.

“He wants us to play attacking football, to work hard without the ball and press.

“There is a good understanding within the players.”

Silva brought six new outfield players to Merseyside during the summer.

Brazilian duo Richarlison and Bernard were joined by commanding centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Yerry Mina, as well as left-back Lucas Digne and Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes.

Sigurdsson, the club’s record signing, feels the arrivals have injected speed and creativity into the team.

“The new players have been fantastic. They have helped us score lot of goals, with a lot of creativity going forward and speed,” he added.

“I think all the players who have come in – not just the attacking players, the centre-halves and Lucas as well – have been fantastic and fitted in really well.

“They suit the way the manager wants us to play.

“It feels natural playing with the guys now and that comes with the work we’ve been doing on the training pitch.”

Monday’s visit of the Hornets kicks off a busy festive period for Everton.

Sigurdsson, who has hit six league goals this term, expects a stern test from the Hertfordshire side.

“Watford is going to be another tough game,” he added.

“They have a good squad, but we are focused, and we want to get back to winning ways.

“We have been happy with how we have played in the last few months.

“If we can go through December in January in good form then we’ll hopefully be up there in the table.”

Press Association