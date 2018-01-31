Everton misfit Sandro Ramirez returns to Spain with Sevilla
Everton forward Sandro Ramirez has joined Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical, the Premier League club have announced.
The summer arrival from Malaga has failed to live up to expectations on Merseyside, not managing to score a league goal.
The 22-year-old netted only once in 15 games in all competitions, in the Europa League.
Sevilla also confirmed the imminent completion of the transfer.
In a statement on their website, the LaLiga club said: “At just 22 years old the Canary Island native has the chance to recapture his spectacular growth in past seasons and find a place in Vincenzo Montella’s attacking line-up.”
Press Association