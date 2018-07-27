Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen signs for Werder Bremen

Everton misfit Davy Klaassen believes he has found a club where he can fit in having signed for Werder Bremen just a year after moving to Goodison Park.

The Holland international was one of last summer’s arrivals under Ronald Koeman but he struggled to adapt to English football and when his compatriot was sacked in October chances became even more limited.

Of his 16 appearances for the Toffees, just three of which were Premier League starts, only five came after Koeman’s departure.

The midfielder almost went on loan to Napoli in January only for the move to collapse at the last minute but after concluding a move to Germany for a reported £12million – half what Everton paid for him – Klaassen is looking to rebuild his career.

“It was important to me to know exactly where the journey was going on the pitch and the ambitions of the club have convinced me,” he told werder.de.

“After my exchange with (coach) Florian Kohfeldt I have a very good feeling that I can make an important contribution here with my abilities.

“The coach wants to play attractive, offensive football. I am really looking forward to this.”

Kohfeldt said the former Ajax captain was a long-term target and believes he will be integral to their game-plan.

“With him we brought our absolute favourite player to the Weser,” he said.

“We have been watching him for a long time and are glad that this opportunity has opened up.

“We made it clear to him where we want to develop with Werder, how we want to play and what a special club Werder is.

“With his strategic sense, Davy is able to set a rhythm for the game, impresses with his creativity and is strong and aggressive at the same time.

“He will be an absolute fixture in our game.”

