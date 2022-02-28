| 8.8°C Dublin

Everton make formal Premier League complaint over recent decisions by officials

The Toffees were left incensed by the decision not to award them a penalty against Manchester City.

Everton&rsquo;s Donny Van De Beek (left) argued with the assistant referee after the final whistle against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Everton&rsquo;s Donny Van De Beek (left) argued with the assistant referee after the final whistle against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s Donny Van De Beek (left) argued with the assistant referee after the final whistle against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton’s Donny Van De Beek (left) argued with the assistant referee after the final whistle against Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

By Eleanor Crooks, PA

Everton have made a formal complaint to the Premier League about recent decisions by officials in their matches.

The Toffees have been left upset by a number of incidents, with the final straw coming against Manchester City on Saturday, when they were denied a late penalty.

Rodri appeared to handle the ball in the area but both referee Paul Tierney and VAR official Chris Kavanagh deemed no offence had been committed and City held on for a 1-0 victory.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard was furious, saying afterwards: “There is no doubt, there is no probably to it.

“The decision is incredible, incredible and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

“We’ve lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right.”

The VAR decision left Everton incensed (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

The VAR decision left Everton incensed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The VAR decision left Everton incensed (Peter Byrne/PA)

The VAR decision left Everton incensed (Peter Byrne/PA)

Now the PA news agency understands Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale has made a formal complaint to her Premier League counterpart Richard Masters and chief football officer Tony Scholes.

Barrett-Baxendale communicated her serious concerns about officiating in matches including the City loss and has demanded, at the very least, that an apology be given to Lampard and his players.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Privacy