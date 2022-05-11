Everton inch further clear of trouble but cannot break through at Watford

Everton put further distance between themselves and the bottom three but could only play out a lacklustre goalless draw at already-relegated Watford.

Frank Lampard’s side went into the match having taken 10 points from five matches which had lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 16th, one point ahead of Burnley and Leeds.

Sunday’s victory at Leicester was Everton’s first on the road in the Premier League since August but they were unable to follow it up with a second as the Hornets recorded their first post-pandemic clean sheet at Vicarage Road.

The Toffees struggled despite coming up against a depleted Watford side, with seven changes to the starting line-up from the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace which confirmed their relegation.

Roy Hodgson’s men had energy at the outset, forcing Everton to take risks in giving the ball back to goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Hornets, who had named Rob Edwards as their new boss for next season earlier in the day, had an opportunity in the eighth minute with a clever passing move, but Samuel Kalu was unable to control the shot and Pickford was able to make the save.

Everton looked to attack down the right-hand side especially, but chances were hard to come by. Alex Iwobi found Anthony Gordon on the half-hour, but he was unable to direct his shot goalwards.

Watford had an opportunity just before half-time with a free-kick from outside the box but Kalu’s curled effort was just over the crossbar.

Ben Foster was called upon to make his first save of the match early in the second half as he kept out a deflected Richarlison shot that was heading into the back of the net, but the Hornets keeper managed to palm the ball behind.

Everton looked to be getting closer and almost took the lead in the 62nd minute when they won the ball back in midfield and Iwobi found Demarai Gray but his shot across goal was inches wide of the far post.

Michael Keane sent a header straight at Foster as Everton edged closer to a breakthrough, but they were unable to find the back of the net and a game lacking in quality finished goalless.