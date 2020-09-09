Everton hope signing of James Rodriguez can enhance club’s global appeal

Everton hope to capitalise commercially on the signing of former Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez (Joe Giddens/PA)

Everton hope to capitalise on the signing of Colombia international James Rodriguez by expanding their global reach.

The 29-year-old arrived from Real Madrid on a two-year deal, with the option for a third, on Monday to be reunited with former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodriguez has a huge worldwide following – his 95.8million followers make him the eighth biggest sports star on social media – and the Toffees believe this will add to their pulling power in the United States and Latin America.

To mark his signing, images of him were projected onto Colpatria Tower – the tallest building in Colombia located in the centre of the capital Bogota – Times Square in New York and Miami Beach in addition to at home at Goodison Park and the Royal Albert Dock as the marketing campaign went into overdrive.

“James’ popularity in these territories represents a brilliant opportunity for us – and fits perfectly with our international strategy and the associated marketing and engagement activity which had already begun in these areas,” said director of marketing, communications and community Richard Kenyon.

“We have been really pleased by the reaction we have seen already and excited by the prospect of what’s ahead, including establishing our first international office in the USA.

“Everton is a big club with big ambitions globally – having James’ on board will undoubtedly help us achieve them more quickly.”

PA Media