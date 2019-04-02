Everton director of football pledges to give Marco Silva time

Marco Silva has received a boost from Everton director of football Marcel Brands after the Dutchman pledged to give the manager time to develop his plans.

Saturday’s win at West Ham was only the third time the Toffees have recorded back-to-back Premier League victories under Silva, who took charge in the summer.

That has eased the pressure on the manager and Brands’ comments should give the Portuguese more breathing space as Everton try to catch seventh-placed Wolves.

Asked about his strategy for the club Brands, speaking at the Football Innovation Summit in London, said: “Definitely not to break everything up and bring everyone new in.

“I think one of the most important things in my job is to not get too emotional.

“One of the most difficult things in my job is to find the right manager, that is one of the most important guys in the club and if you find him, give him the time.

“Give him the possibility to work and if the manager is fitting in the club, fitting with the culture, then make a plan, and go step-by-step.

“Sometimes you have to change the plan a little bit but I am not the guy – and have never done so – who changes the whole direction of the club.

“We had a lot of changes in the last three of four years but when the manager gets sacked, the club would bring a whole new staff. That is not good for a club.”

Press Association