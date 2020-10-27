Everton defender Lucas Digne has suspension cut to one game

Lucas Digne was sent off during Everton’s 2-0 loss at Southampton for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters (Frank Augstein/PA)

Everton defender Lucas Digne has had his three-match suspension downgraded to one match by an independent disciplinary panel.

The left-back was sent off for a challenge on Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters during the 2-0 loss at St Mary’s on Sunday, though Everton appealed the decision.

The red card has not been rescinded, but Digne will now only serve a one-match ban.

A Football Association statement read: “An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC’s Lucas Digne.

“The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.

“However, the independent regulatory commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one-match suspension instead.”

The Frenchman was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend in the 72nd minute on Sunday when he stood on the back of Walker-Peters’ legs.

It looked accidental and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was heavily critical of Friend’s decision.

He said on Sunday: “The red card was a joke. It was not intentional. Maybe it could be a yellow but for sure it was not violent conduct. They could check better.”

Digne will at least now only miss the game with Newcastle and will be available against Manchester United and Fulham.

