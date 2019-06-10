Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny to spend the season at Schalke

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny will spend next season on loan at Schalke 04.

The 22-year-old right-back is currently on international duty with England Under-21s but will link up with the Bundesliga club’s new manager and former Huddersfield boss David Wagner later in the summer.

Kenny, who joined Everton’s academy as a nine-year-old, has made 40 first-team appearances for the Merseysiders since making his debut in 2016.

He made 13 appearances for Everton last season, including eight Premier League starts, covering for first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman who returned from injury in March.

“It is a big chance for me, to come to a new country and show off my abilities, especially at a big club like Schalke,” Kenny told schalke04.de.

“Schalke 04 is a club with a long history and fantastic fans. I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get up and running with the team.”

Schalke’s sporting director Jochen Schneider admits Kenny’s arrival is a key one for them.

“We are very happy that we have been able to get Jonjoe Kenny at FC Schalke 04,” he said. “With this signing we have filled the hole at right-back and completed one of our aims of the summer.

“My thanks go to technical director Michael Reschke, the scouting team and our head coach David Wagner, who knows Jonjoe from the Premier League.”

Press Association