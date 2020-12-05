I was lying unconscious on the Emirates pitch, surrounded by medical staff from Liverpool and Arsenal. My neck was put in a brace as I was placed on a stretcher and the club doctor administered oxygen.

It was April 2011, and I had just been involved in a head collision with my teammate Jon Flanagan when we had attempted to repel the latest Arsenal attack by making the same headed clearance.

As I was carried off, supporters from all sides of the ground were applauding, fearing the lengthy delay was a sign of serious injury.

Once I had my wits about me in the dressing-room, Liverpool’s Dr Zaf Iqbal explained to me what happened. I could not remember anything. As we watched the remaining 30 minutes of the game on television, Zaf pleaded with me to take it easy ahead of a fuller assessment back on Merseyside “No,” I said. “I feel fine. I want to go back outside and see the lads.”

In the 12th minute of injury-time, the minutes added on because of my treatment, Dirk Kuyt equalised with a penalty. I walked out of the dressing-room and straight on to the pitch to join the celebrations of a well-earned draw. “It was a little clash of heads and these things happen in football. The main thing was to get the point,” I said later.

As well as making sure everyone knew I was OK, I wanted to deliver another important message – that I would be available for Liverpool’s next game against Birmingham City six days later. I was desperate to keep my place.

Insistence

That insistence concerned our doctor, who informed me that because I suffered a concussion injury, his professional advice was that I should not train or play for the next seven days. “No chance,” I told him. I was prepared to miss a few training sessions but, in terms of match day, I was adamant. I felt a slight buzzing in my head for a few days after, but it passed and I was determined to play again at the earliest opportunity, despite the best and frustrated efforts of the medical staff to preach caution.

The only way I was going to be prevented from playing was if the Football Association or a higher authority stopped me. When I look back on this incident in the light of the growing campaign to educate players about the dangers of concussion injuries, it is more obvious to me that the decision should have been out of my hands.

Even if I was prepared to listen, I still would have accepted the risk and chosen to play. Many players are like that. We are not the right people to make a sound medical assessment, and we despair at the thought of missing a minute when we feel good, let alone sit in the stands. That is not about trying to be macho. It is because you want to get out there and play and help your team.

I could see David Luiz felt the same as he insisted on playing on for Arsenal last weekend after the horrific clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. I found the criticism of Arsenal’s staff for allowing Luiz to continue unfair, given he suffered a head wound rather than concussion.

On three occasions in my career, I needed head stitches, was bandaged up and played on. I know from experience that is not the same as being knocked out and concussed.

Are we now suggesting if a player receives a cut to the head he cannot continue? Even when treated, given the medical all-clear, feeling fine, and wanting to stay on? I do not get that.

The way I saw it, there was a danger of injury every time I played. In my career, you tended to think of that peril in terms of a broken leg, pulled muscle or a setback that might mean months of painful rehabilitation.

I never had any thought or discussion about long-term physical or mental health or how the brain may have been affected after 26 years consistently heading the ball. I have personal experience of seeing how dementia has affected former Liverpool legends in their later life, but when young, or even in my forties, that is not something I or any of us ever want to contemplate.

I still hesitate when approaching this subject. Who wants to consider the possibility of being afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease in their seventies or eighties? That question does not apply solely to footballers.

Difficult as it is to say, and much as I respect the broad canvas of opinions on this complex issue, I want to be completely honest here. If I suffer from dementia in my old age and research suggests that is because of my football career, I will have no regrets. I would not change my life or the moments I enjoyed on the pitch for anything, whatever the long-term cost. If fate determines that was part of the deal, so be it. Even if I had been made more aware of statistics suggesting I am more likely to be afflicted, I would make exactly the same decisions and do it all again.

Whatever the future holds for me, I accept personal responsibility.

What is important is that as the research continues, the current and future generations are more informed about the hazards, so they can make that choice in the same way as other elite sportspeople. That is what the older generation of players were denied as, until relatively recently, we simply did not know all the facts.

We need to keep arming modern players with the information, but whether we choose to be footballers, rugby players or boxers, I do not believe the essence of the sport should be altered. Any intense competition which requires a high degree of physical contact will have an element of jeopardy.

Tweaks

Certain tweaks make sense, of course. There is no need for young children or even older academy players to spend hours heading a football, or certainly not a normally weighted one. Skill can be honed in practice with softer balls, reducing the impact. Some academies are already doing this. But in the senior side, heading is a critical skill.

Whatever profession we choose, there are inevitable pitfalls making us more prone to specific accidents or injuries. Raising awareness will help the next generation make better choices. Medical advances should put football in a position to lead the way in treatment and aftercare. But in terms of prevention, no one can or should ever stop two fully committed players challenging for a header in a six-yard box. That is too embedded in the game we love.

I do not look back at the times when I was involved in such head clashes and wince, wondering about the long-term impact. On the contrary, I wish I could go back and do it again. Whatever medical science tells us, deep down, I believe most footballers feel the same.

