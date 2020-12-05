| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Even if I get dementia, I won't regret my football career

Jamie Carragher

Expert View

David Luiz&rsquo;s clash with Raul Jimenez was a reminder of the dangers of head injuries Expand

Close

David Luiz&rsquo;s clash with Raul Jimenez was a reminder of the dangers of head injuries

David Luiz’s clash with Raul Jimenez was a reminder of the dangers of head injuries

PA

David Luiz’s clash with Raul Jimenez was a reminder of the dangers of head injuries

I was lying unconscious on the Emirates pitch, surrounded by medical staff from Liverpool and Arsenal. My neck was put in a brace as I was placed on a stretcher and the club doctor administered oxygen.

It was April 2011, and I had just been involved in a head collision with my teammate Jon Flanagan when we had attempted to repel the latest Arsenal attack by making the same headed clearance.

As I was carried off, supporters from all sides of the ground were applauding, fearing the lengthy delay was a sign of serious injury.

Related Content

Privacy