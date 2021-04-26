Even Covid couldn’t kill off half-and-half scarf as fans return

The sights, sounds and smells on Olympic Way were long-forgotten but oddly reassuring. Pockets of noise from angry young men. Cans of lager consumed at reckless speed. A police horse managing to amble with purpose without simultaneously defecating. It was good to be back.

If you have been taking the temperature of football from online forums, phone-ins and Monday Night Football in the past week you would be expecting fury from the 4,000 Manchester City and Tottenham fans assembled here. As ever, things seemed calmer after stepping away from the internet and into reality.

Supporters who had not seen each other since March of last year bumped fists. Police officers held coffees, not truncheons. There was not a Super League protest in sight. Sunshine and joy trump online anger every time.

As was clear from the moment the game started that the addition of fans, their songs, their groans, elevated the occasion enormously. Also back: the rowdy football walk, all shoulders and an unusual amount of pointing into the air aggressively; the football bellow, perfected by a lone bloke coming out of Wembley Park tube shouting: “Caaahm on your Spurrrs” at terrifying volume, a register of his voice hopefully not accessed since last March; and, unfortunately, the half-and-half scarf. Even Covid cannot kill them.

Read More

The trauma of the past seven days had not been completely forgotten.

Manchester City fan Dave Wilson had been woken by a phone alert marking the official announcement last Sunday night.

“I was very upset, confused, disappointed. Going to City is all I’ve known for 30-odd years,” he said. “Our owners have got a lot of credit in the bank, but they are far from perfect. Ticket prices aren’t great, sometimes the communication can be pretty bad.

“There’s an impression that they’re not bothered about the normal fans, that they’re maybe more concerned with the City football group than they are City.

“So I was conflicted earlier in the week, but being here, seeing the stadium and knowing I’m going to see the boys in a couple of hours. It’s a cup final, sun’s out. No, it’s not taken the edge off.”

A Spurs supporter who, perhaps understandably did not wish to give his name said: “I’m in a minority. I was for it, for one reason – Tottenham have got a massive debt on the stadium. The money that would have come for the Super League would have cleared that debt.

“All these fans saying Levy doesn’t spend any money or buy players – they haven’t got it to spend. They’ve got to be realistic. I wouldn’t have been happy, but it’s a business now.”

In the main the sense was of an issue already receding into the past, overtaken by the giddiness of being back at a match. Spurs fan Sam Boulton expected little lasting impact.

“I think it’ll all be forgotten about, especially if we win today, I don’t think many Spurs fans will be complaining that this has happened. I think we’ll move on from it.”

Tom Smart set off on a coach from the Etihad Stadium first thing in the morning. The mood on board was subdued, but he hoped his fellow fans could forgive and forget.

“I’m trying to enjoy the day, a cup final, fans being inside the stadium again. That’s what’s been on my mind. My main reason for coming was to be part of history.

“There was a part of me earlier this week that thought, ‘I’d rather not go’. I even started sounding out season tickets at local non-League clubs because that’s how strongly I felt about it.

“But I hope we can leave this season where it is, enjoy the Euros and then hopefully forget about what’s happened.”

Civil disobedience has been predicted at every turn during the past 14 months but failed to materialise in meaningful numbers. There was none of the footballing version to be seen here, apart from one Spurs fan holding a well-printed folded banner adorned with the words: “We will never forget”.

The mood suggested that many already have.