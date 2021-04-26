| 0.8°C Dublin

Even Covid couldn’t kill off half-and-half scarf as fans return

General view of Wembley's big screen displaying the match attendance as fans were permitted to attend the Carabao Cup Final yesterday, which is part of the UK Government&rsquo;s Events Research Programme. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters Expand

Thom Gibbs

The sights, sounds and smells on Olympic Way were long-forgotten but oddly reassuring. Pockets of noise from angry young men. Cans of lager consumed at reckless speed. A police horse managing to amble with purpose without simultaneously defecating. It was good to be back.

If you have been taking the temperature of football from online forums, phone-ins and Monday Night Football in the past week you would be expecting fury from the 4,000 Manchester City and Tottenham fans assembled here. As ever, things seemed calmer after stepping away from the internet and into reality.

