Evan Ferguson’s former schoolboy coach hopes people ‘relax’ over star striker

Evan Ferguson’s former schoolboy coach Karl Lambe admits he’s gutted the striker is ruled out of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header, but hopes it may quell some of the furore surrounding him currently.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny suffered a huge blow yesterday with the news that Ferguson’s knee injury, picked up in his hat-trick scoring display against Newcastle last Saturday, means he will play no part against France tomorrow night and Sunday’s visit of the Dutch to Lansdowne Road.

After 10 first-team goals last term and four in his first four Premier League games this season, Ferguson’s stock is continuing to rise.

But with form comes increased scrutiny and social media commentary, and Lambe, who coached Ferguson for eight years at his schoolboy club, hopes the injury may see some take a step back and remember he is still just 18-years-old.

“It's brutal news. France and the Netherlands, two games like that is a massive part of his development. I’m gutted for him,” said Lambe, coach and head of small sided games at St Kevin’s.

“I can only imagine the outpouring of grief on social media, the meltdown some people are having. It just shows the pressure and expectations that are being put on an 18-year-old’s shoulders.

“It’s normal that young players pick up knocks. He’s still growing into his body. He’s playing against men, so these things are going to happen.

“Maybe it might make some people take a deep breath and say ‘we can’t be relying on an 18-year-old to be the saviour of the nation’. One player can’t turn all the fortunes around.

“If he scores, some say he’s the second coming of Wayne Rooney. Thankfully he’s such a level headed lad. He has good people around him who don’t make a fuss and aren't going to treat him like a Premier League player. They just treat him like Evan, the person.

“Some of the stuff you read on social media, people just need to relax. I know it’s easier said than done, because he’s doing so well in the biggest league in the world.

“He is going to have injuries and dips in form like every single young player. It’s just about not getting too high with the highs, or too low with the lows. It’s a blow, but these things happen in football.

“I’m sure Evan is absolutely gutted. At the end of the day, he just loves playing football. People forget the human element of it too.”

It remains to be seen what changes Kenny will make for the clash against Les Blues in Ferguson’s absence, with Aaron Connoly, Adam Idah and Chiedozie Ogbene also options up front.

“Evan’s ability to drop into space, hold the ball up and bring his teammates into it is what he’s really good at,” added Lambe.

“Chiedozie and Aaron are great lads and will be handfuls, but they are kind of ‘run-in-behind’ type players. Adam is a bit of both. Tactically it’s a massive blow. In March, Evan did a good job in nullifying (Eduardo) Camavinga. Now you need to get somebody who can do the dirty work, but also be the focal point up front.”