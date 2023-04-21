Republic of Ireland star Evan Ferguson is a wanted man but is set to stay at Brighton for now

Evan Ferguson picked up an injury against Chelsea.

Ireland striker Evan Ferguson will be given every opportunity to make the Brighton squad for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley.

The 18-year-old picked up an ankle injury in Brighton's Premier League win at Chelsea last Saturday and is rated as a major doubt Sunday’s showdown.

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi indicated after that game that Ferguson is looking at a few weeks on the sidelines.

He hobbled off with the support of medical staff and was later spotted in a foot brace holding crutches. "I think Ferguson and (Joel) Veltman cannot play for a couple of weeks,” said De Zerbi after the win at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the press today, De Zerbi was a bit more optimistic.

“The injury situation is not clear yet,” said De Zerbi. “We will see tomorrow morning.

“We have another two days, so we have time to understand the situation and analyse our situation.”