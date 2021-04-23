| -0.2°C Dublin

Euros vision can no longer be priority for Irish football

Daniel McDonnell

Focus must now turn to getting supporters back to domestic matches in a safe manner

Sligo Rovers players walk the pitch at Dalymount Park before their game with Bohemians this week. Bohemians are experimenting with ways of getting their fans back to the venue in a Covid-safe environment. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand
The Aviva Stadium Expand

It’s decision day for Ireland’s status as European Championships co-hosts but it’s safe to say that the nation is not holding its breath.

All the vibes have suggested that bad news is imminent, although UEFA have come through such a strange week that firm predictions on anything are dangerous.

