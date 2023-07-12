European veteran Patrick McEleney focused on victory in Faroe clash

As he prepares to begin a tenth European qualifying campaign, Derry City captain Patrick McEleney is better placed than most in the League of Ireland in knowing what it takes to progress on the continent.

In his first spell at the Candystripes, the 30-year-old was on the scoresheet the last time they progressed through a qualifying round in Europe, nine years ago against Aberystwyth. McEleney also enjoyed several memorable European nights with Dundalk, including the 3-0 win over Bate Borisov in 2016 which secured the club’s first group stage berth, as well as two group stage clashes against Arsenal in 2020.

Now back at his native Derry, Faroese side HB Torshavn are the latest opponents in tomorrow’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg (7.0) and the midfielder insists there is a hunger within the dressing room to secure a win to take back to the Brandywell for next week’s second leg.

“People are looking at the fact they are the Faroe Islands, but they are a good side. We are going there to win,” said McEleney.

“It’s different styles, you have to do your homework. We will be ready and will be set up. We have watched a wee bit on them and they are a good side. We spoke about it in pre-season, about trying to get through a round in Europe. It’s easier said than done. It’s not that teams roll over, it’s tough. This team sets up well, so we need to do our job right. There is a hunger in the group.

“As a player, it’s the most exciting part of the year. Obviously, I have done quite well in the recent past, getting to the group stages with Dundalk. This is an exciting game for us.”

With 44 European appearances to his name, McEleney was asked what advice he would give to younger players for clashes like this, where the rewards can be huge.

“The first is don’t take it for granted, because it might not happen every year,” added McEleney, who returned from an Achilles injury against Sligo Rovers last Friday, an issue which has forced him to miss 12 league games this season.

“When you are out there, it’s do the business. It just comes down to finding out what the teams are about. If you have to slow it down, you might have to slow the tempo and keep the ball,” he explained.

“You might have to get into your shape quicker, because sometimes, playing in Europe, they can kill you, especially the further into the rounds you go. I am experienced enough to be able to help the younger players.”

