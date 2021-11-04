European round-up: Conte makes winning start with Spurs while Celtic leave Hungary with three points

Antonio Conte got a glimpse of what life at Tottenham is like with a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.

Conte was taking charge of his first game since being appointed as Spurs’ new boss following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.

The Italian, a Premier League winner at Chelsea, has been tasked with taking the club back to the top table of English football but was given a clear indication of what a difficult journey that might be as Tottenham struggled against the Dutch side.

Conte witnessed a perfect start as, having failed to have a shot on target in over two hours of Premier League football, Spurs found themselves 3-0 up in less than half-an-hour.

Son Heung-min, who scored the first goal of both Jose Mourinho’s and Nuno’s reigns, did the same for Conte in the 14th minute before Lucas Moura and a Jacob Rasmussen own goal seemingly had the hosts in total control.

But life is just not that simple in north London right now and Rasmussen scored at the other end before Matus Bero further reduced the arrears.

Cristian Romero’s red card on the hour put Spurs further on the back foot and it was only when Danilho Doekhi and Markus Schubert were sent off for Vitesse in the final 10 minutes that they were able to get control of the game.

Conte will have been left in no doubt over the size of job he has on his hands and must now prepare for a Premier League trip to Everton on Sunday.

After only getting confirmation he could be in the dugout on Thursday afternoon after his work permit came through, Conte almost saw his new side go ahead inside the opening 90 seconds.

Romero picked out Son with an incisive pass and the South Korean looked primed to score as he rounded a defender, but goalkeeper Markus Schubert blocked the ball with his feet and Riechedly Bazoer cleared off the line.

Spurs did not have long to wait to stamp their authority on the game, though, as they went ahead in the 14th minute.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played in Moura, whose shot was saved by Schubert, but the loose ball fell to Son and he found the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 in the 22nd minute as Moura played a one-two with Harry Kane, whose return pass sent the Brazilian through on goal and he made no mistake.

Six minutes later the third goal arrived as Rasmussen put through his own net when trying to intercept a Kane shot.

But the Vitesse defender did at least get quick redemption, powering in a header from a corner four minutes later to make it 3-1.

While Tottenham looked electric going forward, there were holes at the back and the visitors got a second seven minutes later as Bero rolled the ball into the far corner after Moura had given possession away.

The second half was chaotic as Vitesse pressed for a leveller, with Hugo Lloris making a flying save to deny Lois Openda.

Romero saw red on the hour mark for a second yellow card after hauling down Openda and for 20 minutes Spurs were on the rack.

Another Lloris save from Bazoer kept the lead intact and it was only when Doekhi was dismissed in the 80th minute that the pressure relented.

Goalkeeper Schubert then saw red for a handball outside the area, blocking a Royal Emerson shot, as Conte’s reign got off to an eventful, but victorious, start.

Leicester 1 Spartak Moscow 1

Jamie Vardy’s penalty miss kept Leicester’s Europa League hopes in the balance after a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow.

Aleksandr Selikhov saved the striker’s second-half spot kick to deny the Foxes a crucial Group C victory.

Daniel Amartey had earlier cancelled out Victor Moses’ shock opener but frustrated Leicester were left to rue a huge missed opportunity.

Boubakary Soumare and Kelechi Iheanacho hit the woodwork with the hosts the better side, Spartak scoring with their only effort on target.

The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in three weeks before going to Napoli in December for what could be a winner-takes-all final game, with only the top side reaching the knock-out phase automatically.

Just three points separate all four teams in a chaotic group, with Leicester third on five points, two behind leaders Napoli.

They started well and Amartey skidded a shot wide while Iheanacho’s early sighter was easily dealt with by Selikhov.

It was promising from the Foxes, who knew they would go level on points with Napoli with a win to underline the chaotic nature of the group.

They needed to be patient, though, especially when Soumare came close on 18 minutes but saw his 25-yard rocket rattle the underside of the bar.

The expected opener failed to come and, despite dominating possession, the hosts were unable to stretch Spartak enough.

While the Russians defended resolutely, Leicester needed to raise the tempo and a bright Iheanacho run, which ended with a Patson Daka airshot, epitomised their first half.

Yet the Foxes were left reeling six minutes into the second half when Spartak, previously so toothless, took the lead.

Moses started the move, lifting the ball to Ruslan Litvinov before barrelling into the area and was left unforgivably unmarked to glance in Mikhail Ignatov’s fine cross.

How the former Chelsea man, who spent time on loan under Rodgers at Liverpool, was able to burst into the area unchecked was another reminder why the Foxes have kept just one clean sheet since the opening day.

But they were behind for just seven minutes as Amartey headed in after Ayoze Perez flicked on Ryan Bertrand’s corner.

Buoyed, Leicester went in search of a second and Selikhov tipped over Youri Tielemans’ dipping cross.

Vardy was then summoned from the bench with 20 minutes left and, five minutes later, blew the golden chance when Moses sent Ademola Lookman tumbling in the box.

It would have been an instant impact but the striker’s penalty was poor and Selikhov pushed it away.

There was still plenty of time for Iheanacho to hit the post from four yards when he blocked Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s goalbound header as the Foxes failed to find a winner.

Ferencvaros 2 Celtic 3

Celtic’s front three all scored in Budapest as Ange Postecoglou’s side secured European football beyond Christmas with a 3-2 win over Ferencvaros.

Celtic dominated and were ahead for most of the game with Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Liel Abada on target.

Josip Juranovic scored an unfortunate own goal soon after Furuhashi’s early opener and Myrto Uzuni gave the hosts hope late on.

But Celtic secured a deserved victory to move on to six points in Europa League Group G following their second win over the Hungarians.

The worst Celtic will do is drop into the Europa Conference League but they have given themselves a chance of leapfrogging Real Betis, who are a point ahead.

Betis host Ferencvaros next while Celtic play Bayer Leverkusen, meaning the Hoops might need to take something in Germany to have a chance when the Spaniards visit Glasgow in the final group game.

Celtic, whose fans were locked out by Covid rules, were booed for taking the knee before kick-off but they silenced the home fans inside three minutes.

Abada won the ball when pressing high up the park and squared for Furuhashi, who fooled a sliding defender by feigning to shoot with his right foot before slotting home with his left.

Stephen Welsh had replaced the injured Carl Starfelt in Celtic’s starting line-up and overcame a difficult start when he slipped before making a recovering tackle, and was then booked for catching Oleksandr Zubkov’s face with the palm of his hand.

Abada also played a part in the 11th-minute equaliser, giving the ball away in front of the 18-yard line. The home side worked it across to Zubkov, whose attempted cross was closed down by Juranovic only for the ball to loop over Joe Hart and into the far corner.

Celtic regained the lead in the 23rd minute, seconds after Hart had saved an angled drive from Eldar Civic. Callum McGregor carried the ball forward and his pass was helped on to Jota by David Turnbull before the Portuguese winger cut inside and fired in off a defender and the post from 22 yards.

Hart made a stop after Myrto Uzuni got in behind Cameron Carter-Vickers but Celtic looked the likelier team to add to the first-half scoring with Turnbull coming closest with a long-range effort that was held by former Hibernian goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

Both sides hit the bar in the early stages of the second half, Tokmac Nguen with a swerving long-range effort for the hosts and Anthony Ralston with a header from Turnbull’s free-kick.

Furuhashi was denied by an excellent goal-line clearance after racing on to Turnbull’s through ball before setting up Abada for Celtic’s third on the hour mark.

Turnbull started the move by winning the ball back near the halfway line and McGregor then fed Furuhashi. The Japan international threaded the ball inside the home left-back and Abada dispatched a perfectly-placed finish inside the far post.

Postecoglou swapped his front three and James McCarthy came on for the injured Nir Bitton as the tempo dropped.

The home side set up a thrilling finale when Uzuni produced a brilliant curling finish after substitute Mikey Johnston had lost the ball.

Welsh also went off injured and Liam Scales came on to help Celtic over the line.

Brondby 1 Rangers 1

Steven Gerrard is pleased Rangers’ Europa League hopes are still in their own hands following a 1-1 draw with Brondby.

After losing 2-0 at home to Lyon and 1-0 away to Sparta Prague in their opening two Group A fixtures, the Light Blues beat the Danish side 2-0 at Ibrox last month.

But they had to come from behind to snatch a point in the reverse fixture on Thursday night.

With seconds remaining of the first half centre-back Leon Balogun headed into his own net following a corner.

Gerrard made a triple substitution in the 55th minute with Kemar Roofe, fit-again Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi coming on and the latter two combined in the 77th minute for the Romania international to fire in the equaliser.

Rangers remain in third place in the group on four points, the same tally as Sparta Prague, but could win the head-to-head with the Czech outfit at Ibrox later this month before taking on already-qualified Lyon in the final game.

Gerrard said: “After the start we made, having lost two games, to have the opportunity to win by two clear goals at Ibrox and qualify is probably a decent position to be in.

“But we are going to need a better level of performance certainly from the first half point of view if we are going to achieve that.

“But it is there for us, Ibrox, full house, massive game.

“I don’t think we have really got going in terms of the Europa League so far, so hopefully we can keep everyone fit, healthy, get people up to speed with more fitness and we can put a real strong side out who can give us a good chance of going on to achieve that.

“I think there was more than a point there for us.

“Obviously when you go a goal behind and take something from the game it is a positive I suppose, but having competed against that opposition I thought they were there for the taking and the maximum points.

“I thought we under-performed tonight, certainly in the first half. There was massive improvement when I made the substitutions.”

Gerrard was pleased to see the return of Kent following his recovery from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since the defeat by Lyon in September.

The Gers boss will now consider changing his attackers for the cinch Premiership game against Ross County at Ibrox on Sunday.

He said: “Maybe I got the front three wrong today or the front three didn’t bring to the game what I wanted or expected from them, probably two sides of it.

“But once we got the right players on the pitch with quality in the right areas, I thought we passed through them, we looked more dangerous and, if any team was going to go on and win, it was us.

“But we left it too late by starting at half-time.

“It was certainly a fantastic goal. I thought Ianis and Ryan Kent were superb in the time they were on the pitch.

“It is great to have Ryan back, he will give everyone a boost, not just inside the dressing room, I think the supporters too.

“We know when he is at it and he is in that form he is so hard to stop and obviously I might need to look at a different front three come the weekend.”