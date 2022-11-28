| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

European indifference and shock wins point to new dawn for global game

Eamonn Sweeney

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

Morocco's Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters

The past week in Qatar has provided a sobering antidote to European football’s arrogance. This is not your father’s World Cup.

South American hubris has taken a knock too in what for once seems like a World Cup with the emphasis on ‘World.’ The gap between teams from the two continents who’ve always dominated it and the rest of the field appears to be closing.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy