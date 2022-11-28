European indifference and shock wins point to new dawn for global game

The past week in Qatar has provided a sobering antidote to European football’s arrogance. This is not your father’s World Cup.

South American hubris has taken a knock too in what for once seems like a World Cup with the emphasis on ‘World.’ The gap between teams from the two continents who’ve always dominated it and the rest of the field appears to be closing.

Four years ago in Russia the win percentage for Europe and South America against the rest of the world was 71pc. Right now it’s 50pc. The tournament is just over a week old and we’ve seen Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina, Japan vanquish Germany, Morocco shock Belgium and Iran beat Wales.

We’ve also witnessed England, Denmark, Croatia and Uruguay being held to draws by the USA, Tunisia, Morocco and South Korea. It’s been a great tournament for teams who are underdogs in a historical as well as a betting sense.

​Yesterday’s 2-0 win for Morocco over Belgium seemed to epitomise the way the balance of power is shifting before our eyes. Kevin De Bruyne is regarded as the world’s best midfielder yet he was largely anonymous as Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat emerged as the dominant force in that area.

Many would select Thibaut Courtois as the game’s best goalkeeper yet he was seriously embarrassed when beaten on his near post by Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick from an outrageous angle on the stroke of half-time.

Rescued by a marginal offside call, Courtois suffered goalkeeping Groundhog Day when Abdelhamid Sabiri beat him on the near post from an even more unlikely position in the 73rd minute. There was no reprieve this time.

Morocco’s determination to expose the Real Madrid keeper in this fashion displayed the lack of respect for reputation and absence of fear obvious in so many performances by the putative minnows. Instead of holding on for dear life to their lead, the underdogs looked comfortable before breaking for a beautifully constructed and executed second in injury-time.

The final matches of this tournament will almost certainly be fought out between the traditional powers yet it feels like a real shift is taking place.

The abiding memories of this past week will be of Sabiri’s effrontery, of Salem Aldawsari curling in his extraordinary shot against Argentina, of Takuma Asano storming through for the winner against Germany, of Roozbeh Cheshmi’s injury-time rocket when Iran seemed fated not to score against Wales.

Who thought these guys would be the big headline-makers? The elation which greeted these victories was also memorable. It seemed to celebrate not just the points gained but the respect earned by countries too often dismissed as peripheral to the real business at hand.

Such unexpected uprisings can provoke an odd reaction among those more comfortable with the way things used to be. Witness Jurgen Klinsmann’s repeated assertions on BBC after Iran beat Wales that cheating is part of Iranian culture and that the winners benefited from having a ref from Guatemala because it’s part of his culture too.

That this drivel went unchallenged was reminiscent of the days when every African team was described as defensively naive, Japan were predicted to struggle at set-pieces because they were all small and commentators made great play of pronouncing such difficult Korean surnames as ‘Kim’ and ‘Park’. There is no excuse for it.

Football’s former wretched of the earth have undoubtedly benefited from their greater presence in the top European leagues. Morocco’s starting line-up featured players from such powerhouses as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Sevilla, both Japan’s goalscorers against Germany play in the Bundesliga and Iran’s starting XI against Wales ply their trade in nine different countries.

Yet Saudi Arabia’s team is entirely home-based and South Korea’s, despite the high-profile presence of Spurs’ Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae of Napoli, draws the majority of its players from its domestic and other Asian leagues.

We hear very little about these leagues while Major League Soccer (MLS) is often dismissed in the most patronising of fashions.

All that ‘Ha-ha, they call it soccer instead of football, their commentators sound funny, they all prefer watching truck racing,’ stuff rang somewhat hollow as England scraped an inglorious draw on Friday night.

The Brexitesque tone of much football commentary can obscure the fact there’s a world elsewhere which gets more interesting all the time.

It’s fascinating for example to see how assiduously Morocco have recruited from their European diaspora. Their team contains players born in Spain, Holland, Germany, France and Belgium – some of whom played underage international football for their countries of birth.

​There is an echo of Jack Charlton-era Ireland with a country where so many were forced into exile through economic hardship welcoming back their descendants as sporting heroes.

Other teams are taking an opposite route. Canada, who though unsuccessful were a breath of fresh air, qualified for just the second World Cup in their history with a team largely composed of immigrants’ children.

It’s another way in which the footballing landscape has changed.

Their outstanding player Alphonso Davies – born in a Ghanian refugee camp to Liberian parents eventually taken in by Canada – seems an emblematic figure of this great age of upheaval and migration.

There will be future stars who follow similar routes.

Even those most established of football powers, France and England, depend ever more heavily on the contributions of players whose roots are elsewhere.

The empire is striking back in more ways than one.

The result is that the World Cup is more diverse than it has ever been. That’s a good thing. Because so is Europe. And so is Ireland.

A real World Cup should look like the real world.