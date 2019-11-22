'Vulnerable' man died in Limerick Prison after 'systems failure' in jail protocols

Sean Hayes Barrett died six days before his 32nd birthday, while he was being held on remand at the jail, between April 16 and May 5, 2017.

His family said they had still not been told why he had been arrested.

Prior to his incarceration, Mr Hayes Barrett had spent five weeks in a psychiatric ward at University Hospital Limerick.

He was on medication to treat signs of suicidal ideation, but it was accepted that while he was being held in prison he was not given adequate doses of his medication.

He had no record of being arrested prior to his incarceration and he had no previous convictions.

Sean Hayes Barrett

He was found dead in his cell, which he did not share with anyone, on May 5, 2017.

A handwritten note was found in his cell. A post-mortem revealed he died by asphyxia.

A number of prison officers, who were on duty at the jail on the night, gave evidence they had no prior knowledge of Mr Hayes Barrett’s psychiatric medical history.

They said they were "not aware" he was on a list of "special observations" prisoners, who as part of the prison’s own protocols, required they be checked every 15 minutes.

The inquest heard that Mr Hayes Barrett should have been checked 36 times, but he was checked on only nine occasions.

He had complained to a loved one during a recorded telephone call made from the prison, that his mental health was suffering because he was being kept in a cell on his own.

"It’s too hard, I’m not able for the isolation - the isolation is too hard on me," he said.

Investigations were carried out by Gardaí, the Inspector of Prisons, and by Limerick Prison.

The Governor of Limerick Prison, Mark Kennedy, agreed prison officers were not aware Mr Hayes Barrett was a special observations prisoner.

He said the prison’s "manual system" at the time - whereby a list of special observations prisoners would be printed out and left for staff on a sheet of paper - "wasn’t robust".

"We weren’t 100pc that the officers on the night got the up-to-date special observations list," Mr Kennedy said.

Sean’s death was a "landmark case" which proved to be a "watershed" for the prison service and led to a "root-and-branch review" of how prisons deal with vulnerable prisoners, it was heard.

New protocols have been implemented to try to prevent such a tragedy occurring again. "The whole system has changed," he said.

Coroner, John McNamara, recorded an open verdict.

Mr Hayes Barrets father Sean Barrett said he was "happy the truth is out today" "I love Sean and I miss him, and I will for the rest of my life, everyday."

"Sean was very quiet, never in arguments, he was playing guitar and he was kickboxing and he was into reading and he loved animals."

The family’s solicitor, Jerry Twomey reading a statement on behalf of the Hayes Barrett family afterwards said: "Sean had never been in any trouble whatsoever in his life. To this day he’s never been convicted of a single criminal offence."

