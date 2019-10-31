Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in Dublin.

Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin man (29)

Owen Costello (29), was reportedly last seen in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday, 5 September.

Owen is described as being approximately 6ft 1 in height, of slim build with short blonde hair and has a scar on his left cheek.

He was last seen wearing a light grey tracksuit bottoms, a plain blue t-shirt, a dark bubble jacket and grey Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors