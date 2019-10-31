Gardai appeal for help in finding missing Dublin man (29)
Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in Dublin.
Owen Costello (29), was reportedly last seen in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday, 5 September.
Owen is described as being approximately 6ft 1 in height, of slim build with short blonde hair and has a scar on his left cheek.
He was last seen wearing a light grey tracksuit bottoms, a plain blue t-shirt, a dark bubble jacket and grey Nike runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-6666200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
