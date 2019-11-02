Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Meath on Friday, November 1.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision with a bus in Co Meath

Shortly after 11pm gardaí were alerted to a collision on the R135 at Newtown Cross, The Ward near Ashbourne.

A man in his 70s was seriously injured after being struck by a bus. He was treated by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the bus was uninjured.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A report has been sent to the local coroner.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors