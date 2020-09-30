Figuring out the team - not squad - is big task for Kenny

The second squad announcement of the Stephen Kenny era and the absence of talking points around personnel told its own story.

It has already become clear that, in the short term at least, the significant changes in this regime will be centred around the existing pool of players and how he chooses to deploy them.

Yes, Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby were promoted into the panel last month, and it appears they will be staying there. Caoimhín Kelleher retains a back-up goalkeeping berth ahead of Kieron O'Hara, while defender Dara O'Shea stays with the U-21 squad for their big qualifier in Italy following his late call last time around.

Troy Parrott's injury, and a return to the squad for Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers) and Derrick Williams (Blackburn) as a reward for their good form explains how the 24-man squad for Bulgaria and Finland has become a 25-man effort for the triple-header with Slovakia, Wales and Finland.

This is the extent of the turnover.

Seáni Maguire does miss out, and there are other fringe squad members such as Kevin Long and James Collins that will be disappointed. Michael Obafemi has only played 20 minutes of football for Southampton in the new season and that has weakened his case.

But the most interesting selection of the Kenny era was always likely to be the first one as it gave us a real insight into his thinking and it's difficult to envisage radical changes in the coming months. There was experimentation in his Nations League education, and he says he is open-minded about exploring other systems, yet one doesn't have to read too far between the lines to draw the conclusion that he feels a sharper side with more minutes under their belt will be better able to execute his plan.

His main concern between now and when the team report next week is that everyone stays fit in the meantime. Once they do, his big decisions will be identical to what he faced earlier this month.

The right-back dilemma remains, and then he simply has to decide which midfield and attacking combination best suits the task at hand. He warned that Slovakia will be a different animal after Covid and injury issues weakened their September squad.

"But, from my point of view, the main thing is that we prepare well and we are ready," said the Dubliner.

"If you contrast to say, last month (the games earlier this month) where players hadn't played matches in pre-season and hadn't featured. Shane Duffy, I don't think people realise, he had only one game in nine months. Jeff Hendrick had only one in six months. You're going from that sort of scenario to a lot of players are playing every week. There's been some good signs."

Callum Robinson's weekend brace for West Brom against Chelsea does appear to have given Kenny some food for thought.

There is possibly a vacancy on the right side of his front three with questions marks surrounding the fitness of Callum O'Dowda. Robinson was viewed as a wide option on account of his club CV, but Kenny is now wondering if West Brom are onto something by utilising him as a central striker.

Idah was given the nod for both of the opening encounters, albeit with the crucial caveat that David McGoldrick was only fit to come off the bench in the second game, and this is an area where there are options with Shane Long in the equation.

"As the lone central striker, it's different roles and responsibilities," said Kenny, with regard to Robinson. "That's something that we probably weren't thinking of him in that position that much. I'm very open-minded and it struck me he's someone who has to come into consideration in that position."

Risking

James McCarthy's place in the side seems to be secure, with Kenny "delighted" by his progress at Crystal Palace and glad he didn't jeopardise it by risking him in the Finland game after the Sofia appearance that ended almost four years of Irish unavailability. There were words of praise for Harry Arter, who has ended up in the Championship with Nottingham Forest rather than the Premier League with Fulham.

"He does seem to have rediscovered his love for the game and that's a benefit for us," asserted Kenny.

Rovers' No 10 Byrne played his way into the squad by starring against AC Milan and management do feel he can offer something. The gut feeling, though, is that the game-plan for next week will largely revolve around refining the approach for his maiden gathering. He'll only have two proper training sessions before Slovakia.

This was a serene gathering in Abbotstown. Next week should bring another kind of energy.