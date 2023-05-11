Europa League semi-finals: Juventus deny Sevilla with late goal, Roma shade Bayer Leverkusen

Federico Gatti scored with a header seven minutes into added time to earn Juventus a 1-1 home draw against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored early in the first half with a tidy finish from close range and Sevilla could have extended their lead before the break.

Toothless Juventus recorded their first shot on target in the 65th minute but were able to find the equaliser in the last play of the game when defender Gatti headed home from close range following a corner.

The teams meet again at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium next Thursday with the winners to meet AS Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final on May 31 in Budapest.

Meanwhile, AS Roma grabbed a 1-0 home victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday thanks to 20-year-old Edoardo Bove's second-half goal. Roma youth product Bove stabbed in the winner on the rebound in the 63rd minute after Tammy Abraham's shot was saved by Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky. The visitors came close to an equaliser towards the end of a scrappy second half but Jeremie Frimpong's 87th-minute shot was blocked on the line. Roma, bidding to win back-to-back European titles under coach Jose Mourinho following last season's Europa Conference League triumph, travel to Leverkusen next week for the return leg. The winners will face Juventus or Sevilla in the final.