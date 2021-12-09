Europa League round-up: West Ham go down at home to Dinamo Zagreb while Celtic beat Real Betis in thriller

West Ham’s Europa League group campaign ended with a first defeat as David Moyes’ youthful side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb.

With the Hammers already through as Group H winners with 13 points from the previous five games, Moyes was able to throw in the kids for what was effectively a dead rubber.

West Ham’s entire back four was made up of youngsters with Jamal Baptiste, 18, alongside 20-year-olds Aji Alese, Manny Longelo and Harrison Ashby.

In attack 17-year-old Sonny Perkins – who was 196 days old when Mark Noble made his Hammers debut – lined up in the same team as the long-serving club captain.

Another two debutants, Freddie Potts – the son of former Hammers skipper Steve – and Keenan Forson were introduced late in the second half on a memorable night for the club’s academy.

However, it was a tough start for West Ham’s rookies, who found themselves a goal behind after only three minutes, although there was little any of them could do about it.

Instead it was one of West Ham’s senior citizens, Andriy Yarmolenko, who failed to close down Croatia dangerman Mislav Orsic out on the left wing.

Orsic, whose hat-trick knocked Tottenham out of this competition in March, cut inside onto his right foot and curled a stunning strike past Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into the top corner.

Two of West Ham’s youngsters almost combined for an equaliser when Ashby’s cross from the right found Perkins, but his header flew over the crossbar.

The hosts were almost caught out again when Ashby and Baptiste went for the same ball, forcing Areola to dart out of goal and deny Orsic a second.

West Ham’s regular first-teamers needed to take some of the pressure off, so Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals both ran at the Dinamo defence only to see their shots blocked before half-time.

The youngsters settled down after the break and – with Dinamo needing only a point to progress in second place behind West Ham – the match was even less-keenly contested.

Dinamo’s ex-Cardiff forward Kevin Theophile-Catherine volleyed the ball wide from a corner and Orsic forced another smart save from Areola, while the Hammers offered little in response, despite the promptings of substitute Said Benrahma.

However, merely being in a position to hand out a host of debuts was a triumph in itself for Moyes and the club, given their impact on the continent this season.

The last 16, and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla and Porto, awaits for Moyes and his boys.

Celtic 3 Real Betis 2

By Gavin McCafferty

Celtic lost strikers Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti to hamstring problems as they rounded off their Europa League campaign with a 3-2 victory over Real Betis.

The injury blow could leave Ange Postecoglou with no fit strikers ahead of a busy schedule which includes the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian a week on Sunday.

Celtic were already consigned to the Europa Conference League behind second-placed Betis, but a much-changed side secured a morale-boosting win at Parkhead.

Stephen Welsh headed Celtic ahead inside three minutes and substitutes Ewan Henderson and David Turnbull twice restored their lead in an eventful final quarter.

With Celtic in the midst of a nine-game schedule in December, Postecoglou took the opportunity to rest players and give others game time by changing his entire team. Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes after Betis won in the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Former Sheffield Wednesday pair Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw made their debuts and ex-Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales made his first start.

However, Postecoglou decided to bring Furuhashi on in the 28th minute when Ajeti pulled up after charging down the Betis goalkeeper’s clearance. It was a decision that came back to bite Celtic when the Japan forward suffered hamstring pain after sliding in for a challenge.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis working his way back from minor knee surgery, Postecoglou could be without a recognised striker against Motherwell on Sunday, while key wingers Jota and James Forrest were also missing through injury.

Celtic got off to the perfect start when Welsh glanced Liel Abada’s inswinging corner just inside the far post.

Betis were doing most of the attacking for the remainder of the first half. Urhoghide got back to make a crucial intervention after initial slack marking, before Scott Bain palmed a couple of shots away.

Betis then threatened several times from long range. The closest they came was when Paul Akouokou hit the bar in first-half stoppage-time.

Celtic were on the front foot more often immediately after the interval, although Bain pulled off a good save from Cristian Tello. Right-back Urhoghide put in some dangerous low crosses and Nir Bitton had a volley saved.

The visitors levelled in the 69th minute when some slackness from substitute Mikey Johnston gave Joaquin the chance to cross for Borja Iglesias. Bain got down well to touch the striker’s shot on to the post and his luck was out as the ball ricocheted off his trailing leg and into the net.

Midfielder Henderson netted his first goal for Celtic in the 72nd minute, about 60 seconds after replacing Furuhashi, getting across his marker to bundle home from close range after excellent wing play from Johnston.

The latter blotted his copybook further when he conceded possession just before Iglesias was played through to net the Spaniards’ second equaliser in the 75th minute.

Johnston was involved again moments later to set up Abada on the break before the winger was brought down right on the edge of the box. Turnbull sent the goalkeeper the wrong way after the spot-kick decision was upheld.

There were further injury fears for the hosts when Urhoghide and Bitton clashed heads, but both defenders continued.

Johnston’s eventful cameo continued when he had a goal disallowed for an offside against Abada earlier in the move and squandered a glorious counter-attack chance during 10 minutes of stoppage-time, after Juanmi headed against the bar from three yards at the other end.

Lyon 1 Rangers 1

Rangers concluded their Europa League Group A campaign with a creditable 1-1 draw against section winners Lyon in France.

The Ibrox club had already qualified for the knockout play-offs ahead of the final fixture and they were boosted further when attacker Scott Wright’s deflected shot four minutes before the interval gave the Light Blues the lead.

Gers defender Calvin Bassey inadvertently turned a shot from 18-year-old Rayan Cherki into his own goal three minutes after the restart but there were no more goals in a mostly low-key second half.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst had won four out of four since taking over from Steven Gerrard, but he will not be too concerned about the draw as he enjoyed another look at what he has at his disposal against a side who had won five out of five in the group, including a 2-0 win in Govan.

Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13 where they could face RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Barcelona, Sevilla and Atalanta.

For now, the Scottish champions turn their attention back to domestic fare and a crucial game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst, up against long-time friend and fellow Dutchman Peter Bosz in the Lyon dugout, made six changes from Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Dundee and in came Jon McLaughlin, Nathan Patterson, John Lundstram, Wright, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent.

Lyon, captained by former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele with ex-Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in support, showed nine changes from the weekend’s game against Bordeaux.

Attacker Karl Toko Ekambi tested McLaughlin with a low drive in the ninth minute before Dembele had a terrific opportunity when he was sent clean through by Shaqiri.

However, with only McLaughlin to beat he failed to connect with his shot properly and the grateful Gers keeper gathered.

The visitors threatened in the 24th minute when Kent found Roofe in space but his curling shot from distance clipped the outside of the post.

Rangers were growing into the game and in the 37th minute left-back Borna Barisic’s shot from distance was saved by Julian Pollersbeck but the Lyon keeper was beaten four minutes later.

Kent and Glen Kamara combined down the left and when the latter cut the ball back to the edge of the box from the bye line, Wright’s low drive took a marked deflection off defender Damien Da Silva to wrong-foot Pollersbeck.

Veteran midfielder Steve Davis replaced Kamara for the start of the second half but he was still bedding in when Cherki worked his way down the right before his shot across goal was deflected into his own net by Bassey.

Lyon had the upper hand with Rangers working hard to contain them, but in the 64th minute substitute Tino Kadewere came close with a shot from the edge of the box before 18-year-old defender Castello Lukeba knocked a corner past the post with his shoulder from six yards when he ought to have hit the target.

Rangers then got away with poor marking at two corner kicks and McLaughlin saved from substitute Islam Slimani in the final minute, making an even better block in the final minute of three added on from Kadewere, seconds after Gers substitute Joe Aribo almost got through at the other end.