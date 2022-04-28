Europa League round-up: West Ham and Rangers left needing second-leg comebacks after narrow defeats

West Ham were unable to rise to the occasion in their first European semi-final for 46 years, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

David Moyes’ side were left to rue defensive errors which allowed Frankfurt to take the lead inside the opening minute at the London Stadium through Ansgar Knauff’s header.

The Hammers were able to draw level inside the first half, with Michail Antonio bundling the ball over the line for his first goal since March 2.

However it was not enough for the London club on the night and Frankfurt were able to retake the lead in the second half, with Daichi Kamada slotting the ball past Alphonse Areola.

Frankfurt had looked an enticing prospect for the Hammers, currently ninth in the Bundesliga, but they started the game full of confidence having knocked European giants Barcelona out in the quarter-finals.

Inside the first minute, Frankfurt stunned West Ham to take the lead. The ball was played in from the left to Almamy Toure on the edge of the box and his lofted pass found Knauff who headed home.

The home side tried to get back into it with a lofted cross towards Tomas Soucek, but it was just over the towering midfielder.

West Ham had an ideal chance to level the tie in the 13th minute when Jarrod Bowen drove through the Frankfurt defence but his final shot was tipped onto the woodwork by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

However the Hammers only had to wait until the 22nd minute to find the equaliser.

Manuel Lanzini stepped up to take a free-kick and lofted it into the area, with Kurt Zouma flicking the ball back across goal for Antonio to bundle it over the line.

In the 39th minute, West Ham found themselves exposed at the back as Knauff was played through with a ball that carved open the home side’s defence. The striker’s touch was poor and he rounded the keeper but ended up firing over the bar.

The second half started in the same fashion as the first half ended, with West Ham having a chance when Antonio picked out Soucek, but the Czech international mistimed his volley, hitting it into the ground then wide of the target.

Frankfurt retook the lead as West Ham yet again left themselves open at the back.

Kamada had the final touch after Craig Dawson stepped out of position to allow a ball from Jesper Lindstrom to get through the West Ham backline.

Areola was equal to Djibril Sow’s attempt, but Kamada was able to tap home from the rebound.

Minutes after coming on Said Benrahma almost levelled the tie with a clever strike from outside the area, but his deflected shot looped narrowly over the goal.

West Ham tried to push for an equaliser but struggled to break through the German side’s defence and it was Frankfurt who almost wrapped it up in the 79th minute when Kamada’s deflected effort hit the woodwork.

In added time, the Hammers had a final chance to level the tie with Bowen’s attempted overhead kick but despite a good connection his effort rebounded off the crossbar.

RB Leipzig 1 Rangers 0

Rangers will have to come from behind to reach the Europa League final after losing 1-0 to an agonisingly late RB Leipzig goal in the Red Bull Arena.

The Bundesliga outfit dominated possession in the first half of the semi-final first leg albeit Gers keeper Allan McGregor did not have a real save to make until Christopher Nkunku tested him soon after the break.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side came out of their shell more after the interval but also remained defensively disciplined for the most part until Spanish wing-back Angelino fired in the winner with five minutes remaining.

Rangers overcame a 1-0 first leg defeat against Braga in the last round and will look for another tumultuous night at Ibrox to see them through to their first European final in 14 years

First, there is the matter of an Old Firm game with Rangers going to Celtic Park on Sunday six points behind the cinch Premiership leaders with four fixtures remaining and the Hoops also enjoying an advantage in goal difference.

It is therefore a pivotal week for the Gers who turned in another tenacious performance in Europe.

With strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe still out injured, Van Bronckhorst had again to adapt and in what looked like a 5-3-2 formation with midfielder John Lundstram moved back, he gave a start to Stephen Wright up front with Ryan Kent.

Joe Aribo, Kent, Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Calvin Bassey all returned for the Govan side while RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco was without midfielder Kevin Kampl and defenders Willi Orban and Mohamed Simakan through suspension.

Star striker Nkunku led the line, backed by Spain winger Dani Olmo and Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

There were Rangers fans in most parts of the stadium, helping to create a terrific atmosphere but they watched their side chase shadows at the start.

A penalty claim when Nkunku could not get away from Gers defender Connor Goldson was ignored by French referee Benoit Bastien.

There was little respite for the Light Blues and in the 16th minute Bassey blocked a goal-bound shot from Nkunku before Goldson, with equal desperation, prevented Szoboszlai’s shot troubling McGregor.

With their first corner just before the half hour mark, Goldson headed Borna Barisic’s delivery over the bar but Rangers were soon defending again with skipper James Tavernier getting in the way of a terrific strike from Angelino.

With Aribo further up after the break, Rangers had their first real chance at the start of the second half when Kent worked some space in the RB Leipzig box and fizzed the ball across the front of skipper Peter Gulacsi’s goal but found no takers.

Tavernier then had a shot deflected for a corner but again Goldson headed over.

At the other end, McGregor beat away a drive from Nkunku – a reminder for the Govan men of the home side’s threat.

RB Leipzig took a grip and Rangers were again on the back foot but still the Ibrox side’s defence defended resolutely.

Fashion Sakala replaced Wright after 68 minutes and moved into the centre-forward position but moments later the visitors should have found themselves behind.

Nkunku burst into the Rangers box and rounded McGregor but with the goal gaping he hammered the ball over the bar – it was a huge let-off for the Light Blues.

In the 75th minute Gulacsi gathered a long-distance effort from Kent before Nkunku beat Bassey to a header but again missed the target and then McGregor tipped a shot from Tyler Adams over the bar.

From the corner Sakala headed clear but only to Angelino who volleyed past the Gers keeper from 20 yards to give the home side the advantage for the game in Glasgow.

Leicester 1 Roma 1

Ademola Lookman kept Leicester dreaming in Europe after a gutsy draw with Roma.

The striker’s ninth goal of the season will send the Foxes to the Stadio Olimpico for their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg next week locked at 1-1.

Brendan Rodgers’ side gave themselves a fighting chance in Italy after a spirited display, despite Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half opener.

They bossed Roma for long spells and will feel they can reach next month’s final in Tirana.

However, Leicester will be frustrated with a draw having started well, only to let their guard down once in the first half.

Jamie Vardy’s 19-minute cameo in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa allowed him to stretch his legs and his threat was evident inside the first two minutes.

Chris Smalling slipped under pressure from the striker, forcing Gianluca Mancini to clear behind the first of a flurry of Leicester corners.

From one, a stretching Timothy Castagne headed wide at the far post but Leicester’s bright opening was halted when Roma grabbed the lead after 15 minutes.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s crossfield pass found Nicola Zalewski and he was allowed to run unchallenged and slip in Pellegrini.

The captain had darted behind Wesley Fofana and, with Youri Tielemans failing to track him, fired his fourth goal in eight European matches this season through Kasper Schmeichel’s legs.

The Foxes lost Castagne, replaced by James Justin, to injury soon after and they briefly lost their way as Roma grew into the contest.

Yet the Foxes rediscovered their bite and Lookman twice stretched the visitors. First, Smalling expertly blocked Lookman’s shot before coming to the rescue of Rui Patricio after 34 minutes.

Lookman, this time on the edge of the area, again found space with Patricio parrying his drive and the goalkeeper needed Smalling to quickly clear ahead of a lurking Vardy.

Former Manchester United defender Smalling then clattered Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – again excellent for the Foxes – only for James Maddison’s free kick to hit the wall.

Maddison curled over five minutes before the break and the theme continued in the second half with Lookman completely miscuing a header over from six yards.

But the on-loan RB Leipzig forward had been the Foxes biggest threat and Roma’s resolve finally broke after 67 minutes.

Substitute Harvey Barnes made an instant impact as Roger Ibanez tried to cut out his pass into the area, only to play the ball straight back to the winger.

Barnes took full advantage and crossed for Lookman to bundle in from close range.

Buoyant Leicester looked for a second and Kelechi Iheanacho headed over under pressure while Maddison ramped up his influence.

The Foxes – by far the better side – kept their cool as they searched for openings and Patricio needed to turn Iheanacho’s curling effort wide after Tielemans robbed Bryan Cristante.

Yet they were almost undone with 10 minutes left after brilliant footwork and strength from Tammy Abraham teed up Sergio Oliveira and Schmeichel turned his effort behind.